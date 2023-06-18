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10 storylines to watch at the 2026 Chevron Championship
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Mets snap 12-game losing streak but lose Francisco Lindor to injury in a 3-2 win over Twins

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Blazers playing to their strengths in postseason
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Knicks showing a lack of physical toughness
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Banchero ‘a man on a mission’ for Magic

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NHLTampa Bay LightningHarrison Meneghin

Harrison
Meneghin

Tampa Bay Lightning
Lightning must overcome home playoff woes or they won’t survive opening round against Montreal
Behind a loud, energetic, sellout crowd chanting “Let’s Go Bolts!” from Thunder Alley into the arena, the Tampa Bay Lightning should have a clear home-ice advantage. Not in the playoffs.
Tampa Bay Lightning
Lightning must overcome home playoff woes or they won’t survive opening round against Montreal
Montreal Canadiens
Juraj Slafkovsky’s hat trick lifts Canadiens to 4-3 overtime win over the Lightning in Game 1
Buffalo Sabres
Upstart Sabres, Flyers upend Eastern Conference playoff mix that also includes Lightning, Hurricanes
Connor Bedard
Connor Bedard’s next contract is a top priority for the Blackhawks in an important offseason
Buffalo Sabres
Sabres ending their NHL-record playoff drought inspires joy beyond Buffalo
Pontus Holmberg
NHL investigating after Lightning forward Pontus Holmberg hurt arm crashing into unlatched penalty box door
Flyers score 3 goals in 2nd period and top Penguins 5-2 to take 3-0 lead in first-round series
Nicolas Roy scores on rebound 7:44 into OT, Avalanche rally for 2-1 win over Kings to take 2-0 series lead
Logan Cooley scores late as the Mammoth beat the Golden Knights 3-2 to even playoffs series
Arvidsson scores 2 and the Bruins beat the Sabres 4-2 to even first-round series at 1
Moser scores in OT as Lightning beat Canadiens 3-2 in Game 2 and tie first-round series
Flyers winger Porter Martone stands out as youth is served early in the NHL playoffs