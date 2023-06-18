 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR: Goodyear 400
Darlington Raceway weekend schedule, TV info for NASCAR Cup and Xfinity
NBA: Sacramento Kings at Washington Wizards
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Bub Carrington, Tristan Vukcevic shine for Wizards
David Bednar
Fantasy Baseball Closer Report: Pirates option David Bednar; Rangers going with Luke Jackson

Top Clips

nbc_pl_mattletissier_250402.jpg
Top 20 PL goals ever: No. 7 Le Tissier, Saints
nbc_golf_lgpatmobilerd1_250402.jpg
Highlights: T-Mobile Match Play, Day 1
nbc_pl_update_250402.jpg
PL Update: Liverpool best Everton at Anfield

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR: Goodyear 400
Darlington Raceway weekend schedule, TV info for NASCAR Cup and Xfinity
NBA: Sacramento Kings at Washington Wizards
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Bub Carrington, Tristan Vukcevic shine for Wizards
David Bednar
Fantasy Baseball Closer Report: Pirates option David Bednar; Rangers going with Luke Jackson

Top Clips

nbc_pl_mattletissier_250402.jpg
Top 20 PL goals ever: No. 7 Le Tissier, Saints
nbc_golf_lgpatmobilerd1_250402.jpg
Highlights: T-Mobile Match Play, Day 1
nbc_pl_update_250402.jpg
PL Update: Liverpool best Everton at Anfield

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp
NHLColumbus Blue JacketsJack Williams

Jack
Williams

NHL: Philadelphia Flyers at Pittsburgh Penguins
Flyers fire coach John Tortorella in midst of another losing season
The Flyers are last in the Metropolitan Division at 28-36-9 for 65 points under the notoriously brusque Tortorella. Philadelphia suffered its sixth straight loss Tuesday, 7-2 to Toronto.
NHL: Philadelphia Flyers at Pittsburgh Penguins
Flyers fire coach John Tortorella in midst of another losing season
NFL: Super Bowl LI-Commissioner Roger Goodell Press Conference
NHL has met with Dan Friedkin’s group about interest in bringing an expansion team to Houston
Vitek Vanecek
Panthers stay active at NHL trade deadline by getting goalie Vitek Vanecek from the Sharks
Mathieu Olivier
Blue Jackets sign Mathieu Olivier to a 6-year, $18 million contract extension
NHL: Stadium Series-Detroit Red Wings at Columbus Blue Jackets
Danforth’s late goal lifts Blue Jackets over Red Wings 5-3 in Stadium Series
Boone Jenner
Columbus Blue Jackets activate Boone Jenner, Kirill Marchenko off injured reserve
Ovechkin scores his 892nd career goal. He needs 2 to tie Gretzky and 3 to break the NHL record
Ovechkin scores, needs 4 more to pass Gretzky for NHL record, and Capitals beat Bruins 4-3
The NHL and Rogers reportedly agree on 12-year, $7.7 US billion media rights deal in Canada
Alex Ovechkin scores his 890th career goal to move 5 goals away from breaking Gretzky’s NHL record
Blackhawks agree to contracts with prospects Oliver Moore and Sam Rinzel
Former-Bruin Brad Marchand makes debut with Panthers in game against Utah