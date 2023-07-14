 Skip navigation
NHLSan Jose SharksKevin Labanc

Kevin
Labanc

San Jose Sharks v Dallas Stars
Sharks coach David Quinn fined $25,000 for berating referee
San Jose Sharks coach David Quinn was fined $25,000 for his profanity laced tirade against a referee that led to a game misconduct.
NHL: Boston Bruins at Montreal Canadiens
Capitals acquire Edmundson and Stars trade Miller to the Devils on 1st day of NHL free agency
NHL: Stanley Cup Final-Florida Panthers at Vegas Golden Knights
Blackhawks set to begin rebuild with anticipated No. 1 selection of Connor Bedard in NHL draft
NHL: NHL Awards
Connor McDavid wins third NHL MVP, falls one vote short of unanimous selection
Connor McDavid
Connor McDavid is expected to win his third Hart Trophy as the NHL’s MVP
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 09 LSU at Kentucky
03:23
Seahawks sign fourth-round pick Anthony Bradford
Coyotes cutting ties with Galchenyuk less than 2 weeks after signing
Spencer Knight back on ice for Panthers, taking first steps toward return
Rangers give restricted free agent defenseman K’Andre Miller a 2-year extension
Pierre-Luc Dubois hopes time with Kings can change his reputation
Flyers sign defenseman York and agree with forward Cates on 2-year contracts
Tebow will be part of ownership team bringing hockey to Lake Tahoe, ECHL says