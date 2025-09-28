 Skip navigation
Blues sign defenseman Cam Fowler to three-year, $18.3 million extension

  
Published September 27, 2025 10:53 PM

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Blues re-signed defenseman Cam Fowler to a three-year extension worth $18.3 million.

General manager Doug Armstrong announced the deal Saturday night. Fowler is now under contract through 2028-29 at an annual salary cap hit of $6.1 million.

Fowler has been a strong fit since the Blues acquired him from the Ducks in December. He had 36 points in 51 games last season to help St. Louis make the playoffs.

In the first round, Fowler had 10 points to set a single-series franchise scoring record for a defenseman.

Fowler. who is set to turn 34 on Dec. 5, played a decade and a half with Anaheim before getting traded nine months ago. The Windsor, Ontario, native has skated in 1,111 regular-season and playoff games in the league since making his debut in 2010.