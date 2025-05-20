Bruins give GM Don Sweeney a 2-year extension to lead rebuild after first playoff miss since 2016

BOSTON — The Boston Bruins have signed general manager Don Sweeney to a two-year contract extension, trusting him to rebuild the roster after the team missed the playoffs this season for the first time since 2016.

The move comes after team president Cam Neely said he needed to think about whether to keep Sweeney around after a decade in which the Bruins have seen unprecedented regular-season success largely followed by playoff flops. Sweeney fired coach Jim Montgomery, who led Boston to NHL records of 65 wins and 135 points in 2022-23, in November, then sold off the roster at the trade deadline when it failed to respond under interim Joe Sacco.

“Don has navigated a disappointing period for our club with conviction, purpose, and a clear vision toward the future of the Boston Bruins,” Neely said. “He made difficult decisions around the trade deadline with the confidence they will pay dividends as we craft a path back to contention.”

In 10 seasons under Sweeney, the Bruins have a 458-233-91 regular-season record, with eight playoff berths. The team’s 1,007 points and .644 point percentage are tied for the best in the NHL in that period.

But the Bruins have made it past the second round of the playoffs just once in Sweeney’s tenure, reaching the Stanley Cup final in 2019 under Bruce Cassidy. Cassidy was fired three years later and then took the Vegas Golden Knights to the Cup championship in his first season there.

Montgomery replaced him in Boston and won 112 games in two years, but just one playoff series. He was fired 20 games into this season, and with the team unable to challenge for a playoff berth Sweeney traded captain Brad Marchand — the last remaining player from the 2011 championship — in a roster purge that signaled the end of the franchise’s most successful era since Bobby Orr laced up his skates in the old Boston Garden.

Neely said Sweeney has been searching for a new coach while also preparing for the draft.

“I am confident in the plan he has followed these past few months — and excited for what’s to come for our team,” the former Bruins forward said of the former Bruins defenseman. “The expectations in Boston have always been clear. It’s about winning championships.”

A veteran of 16 seasons in the NHL, all but one of them in Boston, Sweeney took over the Original Six franchise’s front office in 2015 and was given the league’s General Manager of the Year Award in 2019 after the Bruins reached the Stanley Cup Final. He has also served as GM for Team Canada in its 4 Nations Face-Off victory this winter, and will serve as the country’s assistant GM for the 2026 Milan-Cortina Olympics.

“It’s an honor to be part of a franchise with such a storied history and passionate fanbase,” Sweeney said. “I fully understand and embrace the responsibility that comes with this role. Our fans have high expectations for this team, and so do I. The collective goal is to build a team that makes Bruins fans proud and ultimately brings another Stanley Cup back to Boston.”