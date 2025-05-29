 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Florida Panthers
For Panthers, clinching a 3rd consecutive trip to the Stanley Cup Final didn’t lead to celebrating
Brad Treliving
Maple Leafs GM Brad Treliving says change is coming after 2nd-round playoff loss
Coco Gauff
At French Open, Coco Gauff’s serve is not at its best but she gets the breaks for a win

Top Clips

nbc_dps_david_spdae_250529.jpg
Spade recalls moment between Kobe and Chris Rock
anthonyedwardstimberwolves.jpg
Timberwolves need to take pressure off Edwards
nbc_pl_breallgoals_250529.jpg
Every Brentford goal scored during the PL season

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Florida Panthers
For Panthers, clinching a 3rd consecutive trip to the Stanley Cup Final didn’t lead to celebrating
Brad Treliving
Maple Leafs GM Brad Treliving says change is coming after 2nd-round playoff loss
Coco Gauff
At French Open, Coco Gauff’s serve is not at its best but she gets the breaks for a win

Top Clips

nbc_dps_david_spdae_250529.jpg
Spade recalls moment between Kobe and Chris Rock
anthonyedwardstimberwolves.jpg
Timberwolves need to take pressure off Edwards
nbc_pl_breallgoals_250529.jpg
Every Brentford goal scored during the PL season

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Capitals say no decision has been made on Alex Ovechkin’s NHL future after email mistake

  
Published May 29, 2025 01:51 PM

WASHINGTON — The Washington Capitals said that no decision has been made on Alex Ovechkin’s future in the NHL after an email was sent to season-ticket holders calling next season his last.

The team on social media said that the email was mistakenly sent by someone in the corporate sales department.

Ovechkin broke Wayne Gretzky’s career goal-scoring record this spring and now has a total of 897. The upcoming 2025-26 season is his last on his current contract, signed in 2021, and he turns 40 in September.

Ovechkin has said he intends to play next season, which would be his 21st in the league.