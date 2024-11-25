Hurricanes goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov is in concussion protocol after on-ice collision

RALEIGH, N.C. — Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov is in the concussion protocol, coach Rod Brind’Amour said.

Kochetkov was knocked from the game against Columbus after a collision with teammate Sean Walker. Brind’Amour didn’t have an exact timeline for Kochetkov’s return for a team already dealing with injury concerns at the position.

“You see some guys bounce back really quick, some guys it takes longer,” Brind’Amour said. “Hopefully it’s the bounce-back variety.”

The 25-year-old Kochetkov is 10-2-0 this year with a 2.42 goals-against average and a .904 save percentage.

The Hurricanes said that netminder Frederik Andersen would need knee surgery with a projected recovery time of 8 to 12 weeks.

Carolina next hosts Dallas.