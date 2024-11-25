 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Philip Tomasino
Penguins acquire forward Philip Tomasino from Nashville in exchange for a 2027 draft pick
Robinson Chirinos
Robinson Chirinos replaces Fredi González as Baltimore Orioles bench coach
Jim Montgomery
Jim Montgomery is thrilled to be back with the St. Louis Blues as their coach

Top Clips

nbc_pl_whugoal2_241125.jpg
Wan-Bissaka doubles West Ham’s lead over Newcastle
nbc_pl_whugoal1_241125.jpg
Soucek heads West Ham 1-0 in front of Newcastle
nbc_pl_supporterspotlight_241125.jpg
West Ham fandom strengthens the Jensen’s marriage

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Hurricanes goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov is in concussion protocol after on-ice collision

  
Published November 25, 2024 04:51 PM
Pyotr Kochetkov

Nov 23, 2024; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov (52) is tended to by the Hurricanes’ head athletic trainer Doug Bennett during a stop in play in the game against the Columbus Blue Jackets in the overtime period at Nationwide Arena. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

Aaron Doster/Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

RALEIGH, N.C. — Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov is in the concussion protocol, coach Rod Brind’Amour said.

Kochetkov was knocked from the game against Columbus after a collision with teammate Sean Walker. Brind’Amour didn’t have an exact timeline for Kochetkov’s return for a team already dealing with injury concerns at the position.

“You see some guys bounce back really quick, some guys it takes longer,” Brind’Amour said. “Hopefully it’s the bounce-back variety.”

The 25-year-old Kochetkov is 10-2-0 this year with a 2.42 goals-against average and a .904 save percentage.

The Hurricanes said that netminder Frederik Andersen would need knee surgery with a projected recovery time of 8 to 12 weeks.

Carolina next hosts Dallas.