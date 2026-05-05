John Chayka faces harsh questions while being introduced as Maple Leafs GM

TORONTO — Mats Sundin is the Toronto Maple Leafs franchise icon rejoining the Original Six organization as part of their remade front office.

He was not the focus of his introductory news conference.

The succession of rapid-fire questions came for John Chayka as he took over as general manager and Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment president and CEO Keith Pelley, who hired them. The news conference was pointed and at times uncomfortable.

Chayka’s work in the league as GM of the Arizona Coyotes was under intense focus. They were docked two draft picks for broken rules before the analytics-focused executive was suspended by commissioner Gary Bettman for seeking employment from other teams while still under contract with the cost-conscious team.

“I’ve made decisions I’m proud of, and I’ve also made mistakes that I’ve learned from,” Chayka, out of the league since 2020, said in his opening remarks. “I’m human. I own all of it, and I’m better because of it.”

Chayka was the youngest GM in NHL history a decade ago and is now 36. The Coyotes’ 300 standings points during his tenure rank him 127th all time at the position.

“Arizona was a really complicated situation,” Chayka said. “It was the biggest challenge I ever took on in my life, and it was honestly the hardest thing I ever did, and also in a lot of ways the most rewarding.”

Pelley was then challenged on Chayka’s résumé before another reporter asked why the Arizona indiscretions didn’t raise red flags in what was described as a “comprehensive” search.

“It was deep due diligence,” Pelley said. “I’m quite happy with where we landed.”

Chayka, who started a hockey analytics company before working for the Coyotes and has a number of business interests, was asked following the formal news conference why he’s viewed so negatively in some league circles.

“Maybe I didn’t value relationships as much as I should have in the human connection,” he said. “That was (age) 26, and now I’m 36. I have three kids, married. “Life evolves and changes. ... So do I.”

Sundin, who played 13 of his 18 NHL seasons with Toronto, including a decade as captain, was named senior executive adviser of hockey operations. The 55-year-old Swede has never held a management role in the sport.

Pelley said Chayka will run the hockey operations, but big decisions will be a collaborative process that will include Sundin.

“This is the hockey capital of the world,” Sundin said. “We’ve got to do everything we can to get a winning team there and make (fans) proud.”

The pair takes over with the Maple Leafs at a crossroads after missing the playoffs for the first time since 2016. GM Brad Treliving was fired, and Chayka said he was open to keeping Craig Berube as coach after briefly speaking with him.

“Respected leader,” Chayka said. “Tremendous coach.”

Toronto will also have to decide on a path forward — Chayka wouldn’t commit on a potential rebuild — with captain and star center Auston Matthews, who is signed for two more seasons.

“It is our job to sell him on what we’re capable of and reaching the ultimate goal,” said Chayka, who has known Sundin since 2012 when he was still in university. “I know that that’s what’s most important to him.”