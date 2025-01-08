 Skip navigation
2025 Masters Tournament: Full-field and how players qualified
SX 2024 Rd 01 Anaheim 1 Jett Lawrence jumps in front of finish line.JPG
2025 Supercross Round 1, Anaheim 1 by the numbers: Jett Lawrence aims to double down
  Dan Beaver
    ,
  Dan Beaver
    ,
MLB: Miami Marlins at New York Mets
David Wright is hoping Juan Soto helps Mets win World Series title that eluded him

Top Clips

nbc_roto_bim_commandersvbucs_250108.jpg
Bet it in a Minute: Commanders-Bucs in Wild Card
nbc_golf_gc_samaanintv_250108.jpg
Marcoux Samaan reflects on her LPGA tenure
nbc_roto_rbs_jacksonmobley_250108.jpg
Grizzlies' Jackson Jr. evolving into fantasy force

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Malkin misses Penguins game against the Blue Jackets with upper-body injury

  
Published January 7, 2025 07:58 PM
NHL: Philadelphia Flyers at Pittsburgh Penguins

Dec 23, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins center Evgeni Malkin (71) handles the puck against the Philadelphia Flyers during the first period at PPG Paints Arena. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Penguins center Evgeni Malkin missed Tuesday’s home game against the Columbus Blue Jackets with an upper-body injury.

The team announced before the game that Malkin is considered day to day. Malkin participated in Tuesday’s morning skate, but not the pregame warmup.

It’s the first time the 38-year-old Malkin has missed a game since the 2021-22 season, a streak of 209 consecutive games, which was the 12th-longest in team history.

Malkin, who scored his 500th goal and 1,300th NHL point earlier this season, has eight goals and 32 points in 41 games played.