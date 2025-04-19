 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

ATP Tour - Munich
Zverev and Shelton set up final in Munich
The 2025 Masters
Zach Johnson left Masters Champions Dinner feeling ‘not very comfortable’
Edmonton Oilers v Anaheim Ducks
Greg Cronin fired as coach of Anaheim Ducks after 2 seasons

Top Clips

nbc_pl_schargoal_250419.jpg
Schar heads Newcastle level with Aston Villa
nbc_pl_watkinsgoal_250419.jpg
Watkins puts Aston Villa in front after 36 seconds
nbc_pl_brebha_250419.jpg
Extended HLs: Brentford v. Brighton Matchweek 33

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

ATP Tour - Munich
Zverev and Shelton set up final in Munich
The 2025 Masters
Zach Johnson left Masters Champions Dinner feeling ‘not very comfortable’
Edmonton Oilers v Anaheim Ducks
Greg Cronin fired as coach of Anaheim Ducks after 2 seasons

Top Clips

nbc_pl_schargoal_250419.jpg
Schar heads Newcastle level with Aston Villa
nbc_pl_watkinsgoal_250419.jpg
Watkins puts Aston Villa in front after 36 seconds
nbc_pl_brebha_250419.jpg
Extended HLs: Brentford v. Brighton Matchweek 33

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

New York Rangers fire coach Peter Laviolette after missing the playoffs

  
Published April 19, 2025 01:16 PM
NHL: MAY 11 Eastern Conference 2nd Round - Rangers at Hurricanes

RALEIGH, NC - MAY 11: New York Rangers head coach Peter Laviolette leaves the ice after game four of the Eastern Conference Second Round between the New York Rangers and the Carolina Hurricanes on May 11, 2024 at PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina. (Photo by Katherine Gawlik/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The New York Rangers fired coach Peter Laviolette on Saturday in the aftermath of missing the playoffs.

The move made by general manager Peter Laviolette came after the Rangers missed the playoffs, the result of a lost season during which they massively underachieved preseason expectations following a trip to the Eastern Conference final last year.

Assistant Phil Housley was also fired. Owner James Dolan and Drury are expected to start the search for a full-time head coach soon, and roster changes are all but certain to happen in the coming weeks and months.

“Today I informed Peter Laviolette and Phil Housley that we’re making a coaching change,” Drury said. “I want to thank them both and wish them and their families all the best going forward. Peter is first class all the way, both professionally and personally, and I am truly grateful for his passion and dedication to the Rangers in his time as head coach.”

Laviolette lasted just two seasons in his sixth head-coaching job in the NHL after getting hired in June 2023. He spent the previous three with Washington and also coached Nashville, Philadelphia, Carolina and the Islanders, winning the Stanley Cup with the Hurricanes in 2006.