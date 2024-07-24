Oilers hire Bowman as GM less than 3 years since he resigned after Blackhawks sexual assault scandal

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Singles Matches - 2014 Ryder Cup
Webb Simpson tabbed as Keegan Bradley’s first Ryder Cup vice captain
Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload/f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/l6h3fspbzknj3fuhzbyb
Fact or Fiction: Nebraska could have a hot start to 2026 recruiting
  • Greg Smith, National Recruiting Analyst
    ,
  • Greg Smith, National Recruiting Analyst
    ,
nbc_golf_sales_penske_theopen16x9_240722.jpg
Rex & Lav pod: Insider Todd Lewis recaps high, low moments from 2024 major season

Top Clips

nbc_smx_washougal_biggestmoments_240723__710177.jpg
Pro Motocross 2024: Washougal best moments
nbc_golf_gc_stanleycpckpreview_240723.jpg
CPKC Women’s Open ‘like the sixth major’ for many
nbc_golf_gc_cpkc_kangintv_240723.jpg
Defending CPKC winner Khang ‘hungry for the next’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Singles Matches - 2014 Ryder Cup
Webb Simpson tabbed as Keegan Bradley’s first Ryder Cup vice captain
Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload/f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/l6h3fspbzknj3fuhzbyb
Fact or Fiction: Nebraska could have a hot start to 2026 recruiting
  • Greg Smith, National Recruiting Analyst
    ,
  • Greg Smith, National Recruiting Analyst
    ,
nbc_golf_sales_penske_theopen16x9_240722.jpg
Rex & Lav pod: Insider Todd Lewis recaps high, low moments from 2024 major season

Top Clips

nbc_smx_washougal_biggestmoments_240723__710177.jpg
Pro Motocross 2024: Washougal best moments
nbc_golf_gc_stanleycpckpreview_240723.jpg
CPKC Women’s Open ‘like the sixth major’ for many
nbc_golf_gc_cpkc_kangintv_240723.jpg
Defending CPKC winner Khang ‘hungry for the next’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Oilers hire Bowman as GM less than 3 years since he resigned after Blackhawks sexual assault scandal

  
Published July 24, 2024 10:22 AM
2017 NHL Draft - Round One

CHICAGO, IL - JUNE 23: Chicago Blackhawks general manager Stan Bowman is interviewed during the 2017 NHL Draft at the United Center on June 23, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Getty Images

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — The Edmonton Oilers hired Stan Bowman as general manager and executive vice president of hockey operations on Wednesday, making him the first former Chicago Blackhawks executive re-hired by an NHL team since the team’s 2010 sexual assault scandal came to light in recent years.

The league reinstated Bowman, coach Joel Quenneville and fellow executive Al MacIsaac earlier this month. Bowman resigned as Chicago’s GM in 2021 after an independent investigation found the organization mishandled the allegations made by player Kyle Beach that he was sexually assaulted by video coach Brad Aldridge.

“I believe his vast experience and proven success in this role, together with the important work he has done in his time away from the game, fits our goal of being best in class when it comes to all facets of our organization,” CEO of hockey operations Jeff Jackson said. “Through our many conversations, we share a common vision of where we are as a team and what is required to achieve another Stanley Cup title.”