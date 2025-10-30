 Skip navigation
NCAA Football: New Mexico Bowl-Central Michigan vs San Diego State
Former Central Michigan staff members receive punishments for their roles in sign-stealing scandal
Candace Parker
Candace Parker, Elena Delle Donne, Cheryl Reeve headline 2026 Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame class
Julian Walker 01.png
Defensive Lineman Julian Walker Honored as a 2026 Navy All-American

Top Clips

nbc_roto_brockbowers_251030.jpg
How will LV use TE Bowers upon return from injury?
nbc_roto_cadecunningham_251030.jpg
Cunningham looking to build off game vs. ORL
nbc_roto_anthonydavis_251030.jpg
Davis’ leg injury adds to Mavs injury woes

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
NCAA Football: New Mexico Bowl-Central Michigan vs San Diego State
Former Central Michigan staff members receive punishments for their roles in sign-stealing scandal
Candace Parker
Candace Parker, Elena Delle Donne, Cheryl Reeve headline 2026 Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame class
Julian Walker 01.png
Defensive Lineman Julian Walker Honored as a 2026 Navy All-American

Top Clips

nbc_roto_brockbowers_251030.jpg
How will LV use TE Bowers upon return from injury?
nbc_roto_cadecunningham_251030.jpg
Cunningham looking to build off game vs. ORL
nbc_roto_anthonydavis_251030.jpg
Davis’ leg injury adds to Mavs injury woes

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Report: Colorado Avalanche sign Martin Necas to 8-year, $92M contract extension

  
Published October 30, 2025 04:12 PM
The Colorado Avalanche have signed Martin Necas to an eight-year contract extension through 2034.

Necas’ deal is worth $92 million, according to a person familiar with the situation. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because terms were not disclosed.

When the contract kicks in starting with the 2026-27 NHL season, Necas will count $11.5 million against the salary cap annually. That is $500,000 a year less than what Mikko Rantanen signed for with rival Dallas.

After being unable to extend Rantanen last winter, Colorado traded the Finnish forward to Carolina, with Necas as part of the return. The Hurricanes after also not signing Rantanen long term traded him to the Stars on deadline day, when he inked a $96 million contract over eight years that is currently underway.

“The fit has been really good,” general manager Chris MacFarland told reporters in Denver. “His speed, his skill, his talent blends in really well here, but it would blend in anywhere, to be honest. He’s a very good hockey player, and we’re lucky to have him.”

With the cap rising record amounts, salaries have started to match those increases. Minnesota signed winger Kirill Kaprizov to the richest contract in league history, eight years for $136 million with an annual value of $17 million, and Utah extended budding star center Logan Cooley for $80 million over eight years.

Necas at 26 is a little over two years younger than Rantanen, who’s signed through 2033. He has seven goals and six assists for 13 points in 11 games this season, third on the Avalanche behind only Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar, the headliners when they won the Stanley Cup in 2022.

“I’m happy that I can call this place home now,” Necas said. “Now I can just focus on playing hockey, winning hockey games and do whatever it takes to a bring a Cup back here to Colorado.”

Already chosen for the Czech Olympic roster for the Milan-Cortina Games, Necas may just be growing into an elite playmaker in his seventh full NHL season. With Necas, MacKinnon and Makar producing and goaltender Scott Wedgewood off to a strong start, Colorado is tied for the most standings points in the league through 11 games.

“He’s an electric, top-line winger at 26 turning 27 years old that they’re hard to find,” MacFarland said. “They’re hard to acquire.”