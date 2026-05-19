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Reports: NHL denies Golden Knights’ appeal to get draft-pick punishment reduced

  
Published May 19, 2026 02:45 PM
Maple Leafs win No. 1 pick in draft lottery
May 6, 2026 01:08 PM
The Dan Le Batard Show reacts to the Toronto Maple Leafs winning the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NHL Draft Lottery and explains why the broadcast was so "viewer-friendly."

NEW YORK — The Vegas Golden Knights’ appeal to have their punishment reduced for breaking media access rules was denied by the NHL and they will lose a second-round pick in the draft this year, two people with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press.

The people spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the league had not announced the result of the team’s appeal.

The league docked Vegas the second-rounder and fined coach John Tortorella $100,000 for what it called flagrant violations of media regulations. Tortorella refused to speak to reporters and the team did not open its locker room following its second-round-series-clinching Game 6 victory at Anaheim.

Announcing the sanctions, the NHL said the Golden Knights had been warned previously about not following media and other policies. They were offered the chance to appeal in person to Commissioner Gary Bettman, and that ultimately was unsuccessful in getting the pick back or the fine reduced or rescinded.

The loss of a second-round pick is the strictest punishment for breaking media access rules in league history. Vegas opens the Western Conference Final at the Colorado Avalanche.

Asked about the punishment, Tortorella told reporters in Las Vegas, “We put out a statement as an organization, and so we’ll go back that. We have no more comment on that.” That statement said only that the team was aware of the announcement and would have no further comment.

Tortorella took over as coach on an interim basis when Bruce Cassidy was fired on March 29. The Golden Knights went 7-0-1 in their final eight regular-season games, then beat the Utah Mammoth and the Ducks to make it to the West final for a fourth time in their nine-year existence.

Now 67, Tortorella coached the Tampa Bay Lightning to the Stanley Cup in 2004. He has been fined $262,000 for various transgressions over his time in the NHL.