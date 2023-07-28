 Skip navigation
Senators sign free-agent forward Vladimir Tarasenko to a 1-year, $5 million deal

  
Published July 28, 2023 12:06 PM
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-New Jersey Devils at New York Rangers

Apr 29, 2023; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers right wing Vladimir Tarasenko (91) celebrates after a 5-2 win against the New Jersey Devils in game six of the first round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports

Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) The Ottawa Senators signed free-agent right wing Vladimir Tarasenko to a one-year, $5 million deal Thursday.

A six-time 30-goal scorer, Tarasenko had 18 goals and 32 assists in 69 games last season with the St. Louis Blues and New York Rangers.

“Vladimir’s a natural goal-scorer,” Senators general manager Pierre Dorion in a statement. “He’s a dynamic player who can score from anywhere in the offensive zone, as well as an underrated playmaker who’s made a career out of driving offense for he and his linemates.”

The 31-year-old Russian played his first 11 NHL seasons with St. Louis, helping the Blues win the Stanley Cup in 2019. He has 270 goals and 204 assists in 675 career regular-season games and 40 goals and 20 assists in 97 playoff games.