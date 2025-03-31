 Skip navigation
UNLV Introduces Dan Mullen
Dan Mullen, awed by UNLV facilities, says timing felt right to make return to coaching
SX 2025 Rd 11 Seattle Chase Sexton Julien Beaumer.JPG
What riders said after Seattle Supercross: 'It was mano-a-mano with Chase and me at the end'
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Aaron Judge
2025 Fantasy Baseball Rankings: Bobby Witt Jr., Shohei Ohtani, Aaron Judge lead Top 300 rest of season ranks

The NHL and Rogers reportedly agree on 12-year, $7.7 US billion media rights deal in Canada

  
Published March 31, 2025 07:46 PM
NHL logo

The NHL has reached an agreement with Rogers Communications on a 12-year, $7.7 US billion media rights agreement in Canada, according to a person familiar with the deal.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on Monday on condition of anonymity because it had not been announced.

The contract is the latest source of revenue for the league as the salary cap continues to climb. The previous deal reached in November 2013 was worth $5.2 billion CAD over 12 years.

The NHL contracted with ESPN and Turner Sports in 2021 for the current U.S. TV and streaming rights deal for $4.5 billion over seven years combined.