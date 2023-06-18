 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

AUTO: MAR 30 NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out 400
March NASCAR Cup rankings: Christopher Bell climbs to top spot
Miami Heat v Washington Wizards
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Pelle Larsson heating up as starter
NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament West Regional-Maryland at Florida
Maryland’s Derik Queen says he’s unsure about his future; 4 others enter transfer portal

Top Clips

nbc_sx_title24_deeganjulien_250331.JPG
Was Deegan’s block pass on Beaumer dirty?
nbc_sx_title24_webb_250331.JPG
Webb shows impressive racecraft in Seattle 450 win
nbc_golf_gc_martinhall_250331.jpg
Hall says goodbye to School of Golf: ‘A privilege’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

AUTO: MAR 30 NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out 400
March NASCAR Cup rankings: Christopher Bell climbs to top spot
Miami Heat v Washington Wizards
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Pelle Larsson heating up as starter
NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament West Regional-Maryland at Florida
Maryland’s Derik Queen says he’s unsure about his future; 4 others enter transfer portal

Top Clips

nbc_sx_title24_deeganjulien_250331.JPG
Was Deegan’s block pass on Beaumer dirty?
nbc_sx_title24_webb_250331.JPG
Webb shows impressive racecraft in Seattle 450 win
nbc_golf_gc_martinhall_250331.jpg
Hall says goodbye to School of Golf: ‘A privilege’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp
NHLWashington CapitalsRyan Leonard

Ryan
Leonard

NHL: Buffalo Sabres at Washington Capitals
Alex Ovechkin scores his 890th career goal to move 5 goals away from breaking Gretzky’s NHL record
Alex Ovechkin moved five goals away from breaking Wayne Gretzky’s NHL record, scoring the 890th goal of his career in the Washington Capitals 8-5 loss to the Buffalo Sabres.
NHL: Buffalo Sabres at Washington Capitals
Alex Ovechkin scores his 890th career goal to move 5 goals away from breaking Gretzky’s NHL record
Alex Ovechkin Marc-Andre Fleury
Alex Ovechkin leads Capitals in tribute to Wild’s Marc-Andre Fleury with postgame handshakes
NHL: Washington Capitals at Carolina Hurricanes
Capitals sign defenseman Dylan McIlrath to a two-year, $1.6 million contract
NHL: Washington Capitals at Winnipeg Jets
From Moscow to Washington, how Alex Ovechkin became the Great 8 on the way to chasing NHL history
Washington Capitals v Winnipeg Jets
Ovechkin scores his 889th career goal to move 6 goals away from breaking Gretzky’s NHL record
Washington Capitals
Capitals are 1st NHL team to clinch a playoff spot this season after being last to get in last year
The NHL and Rogers reportedly agree on 12-year, $7.7 US billion media rights deal in Canada
Blackhawks agree to contracts with prospects Oliver Moore and Sam Rinzel
Former-Bruin Brad Marchand makes debut with Panthers in game against Utah
Sidney Crosby breaks Wayne Gretzky’s NHL record with his 20th season averaging a point per game
Flyers fire coach John Tortorella in midst of another losing season
Blues post 7 consecutive wins in a push to make the playoffs after a two-year absence