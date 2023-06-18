 Skip navigation
Top News

Augusta National Women's Amateur - Final Round
Augusta National Women’s Am: Field, format and how to watch
NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out 400
Winners, losers from NASCAR Cup race at Martinsville won by Denny Hamlin
NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament East Regional-Alabama at Duke
Houston vs Duke Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Fun Facts, Betting Trends, and Stats for 2025 Final Four

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gcpodscottierory_250330.jpg
Scheffler, McIlroy finish ‘warm-up’ before Masters
nbc_golf_pgachampshls_250330.jpg
Highlights: Allan wins Galleri Classic
alejandro_tosti.jpg
Analyzing Tosti’s final round antics in Houston

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Sam Rinzel

NHL: NHL Draft
Blackhawks agree to contracts with prospects Oliver Moore and Sam Rinzel
Moore and Rinzel played for the University of Minnesota this season. The Gophers lost to Massachusetts in overtime in the NCAA Tournament on Thursday night.
Chicago Blackhawks v Columbus Blue Jackets
Blackhawks’ Patrick Maroon, three-time Stanley Cup champion, retiring after season
Nathan MacKinnon
Nathan MacKinnon finally earns 1,000th point after the milestone was first wiped out by an offsides review
Artyom Levshunov recalled by Chicago, could make NHL debut this week
Vitek Vanecek
Panthers stay active at NHL trade deadline by getting goalie Vitek Vanecek from the Sharks
Seth Jones Chicago Blackhawks
Florida Panthers acquire D Seth Jones in a trade with the Chicago Blackhawks
Alex Ovechkin scores his 890th career goal to move 5 goals away from breaking Gretzky’s NHL record
Former-Bruin Brad Marchand makes debut with Panthers in game against Utah
Alex Ovechkin leads Capitals in tribute to Wild’s Marc-Andre Fleury with postgame handshakes
Capitals sign defenseman Dylan McIlrath to a two-year, $1.6 million contract
Sidney Crosby breaks Wayne Gretzky’s NHL record with his 20th season averaging a point per game
Flyers fire coach John Tortorella in midst of another losing season