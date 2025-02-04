 Skip navigation
NCAA Basketball: Michigan at Rutgers
Oregon vs. No. 24 Michigan Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats
Northwestern uses Martinelli's last second heroics to stave off USC 77-75
Northwestern uses Martinelli's last second heroics to stave off USC 77-75
Cubs acquire Ryan Brasier in a trade with the Dodgers
Cubs acquire Ryan Brasier in a trade with the Dodgers

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Italy opens Alpine worlds with mixed team parallel event title

  
Published February 4, 2025 12:23 PM

Italy beat Switzerland to win the mixed team parallel event that opened the World Alpine Skiing Championships on Tuesday.

Thomas Tumler was slow out of the gate in the decisive heat of the final and couldn’t catch up to Italy’s Alex Vinatzer. The final ended 2-2 and Italy won with an advantage of 0.45 seconds in total time.

It could be the start of a big championships for Italy, which has Federica Brignone and Sofia Goggia in top form and among the favorites in multiple events.

“It’s a good start because we invest a lot,” Italian team leader Max Carca said. “We have a lot of expectations from the girls side.”

ALPINE SKIING WORLDS: Results | Broadcast Schedule

The defending champion United States lost a chance for a medal when Isaiah Nelson lost control toward the end of the fourth and decisive run of the bronze-medal race — handing the medal to Sweden and leaving the Americans in fourth.

Host Austria, which had a first-round bye, was eliminated immediately by Sweden.

In the final, Giorgia Collomb beat Wendy Holdener before Luca Aerni equalized for Switzerland by beating Filippo Della Vite. Then Delphine Darbellay put Switzerland ahead when Lara Della Mea made a series of errors. But Vinatzer, who recently finished second in a World Cup slalom in Kitzbuehel, secured the title.

The mixed team event was held at the Olympics in 2018 (won by Switzerland) and 2022 (Austria) but is no longer on the Olympic program.

Worlds continue Thursday with the first individual race — the women’s super-G featuring Lindsey Vonn in her first world championships race since 2019. It’s live on Peacock at 5:30 a.m. ET.

Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup - Women's Slalom
Mikaela Shiffrin, Lindsey Vonn, Marco Odermatt make it a star-filled World Alpine Skiing Champs
The 2025 World Alpine Skiing Championships air on NBC Sports and Peacock.