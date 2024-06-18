China names Olympic diving team for Paris with world champions in every event

China’s Olympic diving roster for the Paris Games includes the reigning world champions in all eight events that are on the Olympic program.

China could become the first nation to sweep all eight gold medals at a single Olympics.

It won seven of the eight at the last two Games in Rio and Tokyo and six or seven golds at each of the last five Games.

The team announced Tuesday includes five returning gold medalists from the Tokyo Olympics: Xie Siyi (men’s individual and synchronized springboard), Wang Zongyuan (men’s synchro springboard), Cao Yuan (men’s platform), Quan Hongchan (women’s platform) and Chen Yuxi (women’s synchro platform).

The team returns all eight divers who won gold medals at this past February’s world championships in events that are on the Olympic program.

That includes Long Daoyi (men’s synchro springboard), Yang Hao (men’s individual and synchro platform), Lian Junjie (men’s synchro platform), Chang Yani (women’s individual and synchro springboard), Chen Yiwen (women’s synchro springboard), plus Wang, Quan and Chen Yuxi.

Cao, 29, is the most experienced diver on the team.

He has competed and won a medal at every Olympics and world championships dating to the 2012 London Games, save the 2023 Worlds.

Cao won individual Olympic springboard gold in Rio and platform gold in Tokyo. Cao is a synchro platform title shy of becoming the first diver to own gold medals in all four Olympic diving events.

China’s roster announcement did not specify which divers are in which events. But the team does include the reigning world champions in men’s synchro platform, Lian and Yang.

Cao can tie the Chinese record of four Olympic diving appearances that is shared by Guo Jingjing, Wu Minxia and Xiong Ni, according to the OlyMADMen.