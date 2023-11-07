Shoma Uno can show he’s still No. 1; Cup of China broadcast schedule

Is Shoma Uno still the world’s best male figure skater? The world champion from Japan answers at Cup of China, the fourth of six Grand Prix figure skating events, live on Peacock this week.

Uno competes for the first time since repeating as world champion in March.

While Uno prepared for his season debut, two other men posted scores earlier this fall that would have won last season’s world title.

American Ilia Malinin won October’s Skate America with the world’s best total over the last two seasons.

Then Frenchman Adam Siao Him Fa defeated Malinin at Grand Prix France last week, also with a score better than Uno’s total at March’s worlds.

Uno’s response comes this week in China, with Siao Him Fa also in the field for good measure. Uno will not face Malinin, last season’s world bronze medalist, until December’s Grand Prix Final at the earliest.

The other headliners at Cup of China are already Grand Prix winners this season: Belgian Loena Hendrickx, Canadian pair Deanna Stellato-Dudek and Maxime Deschamps and Canadian ice dancers Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier. All can wrap up Grand Prix Final spots, for all intents and purposes, with another podium this week.

Cup of China Broadcast Schedule



Day Program Time (ET) Platform Friday Rhythm Dance 2:30-3:50 a.m. Peacock Women’s Short 4:10-5:40 a.m. Peacock Men’s Short 6-7:30 a.m. Peacock Pairs’ Short 7:50-8:55 a.m. Peacock Saturday Free Dance 1:30-3:05 a.m. Peacock Women’s Free 3:30-5:18 a.m. Peacock Men’s Free 5:40-7:30 a.m. Peacock Pairs’ Free 8-10:30 a.m. Peacock Sunday Exhibition Gala 1:30-4 a.m. Peacock Highlights 3-6 p.m. NBC*

*Delayed broadcast.