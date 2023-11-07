 Skip navigation
Shoma Uno can show he’s still No. 1; Cup of China broadcast schedule

  
Published November 7, 2023 07:19 AM
Shoma Uno

SAITAMA, JAPAN - MARCH 25: Shoma Uno of Japan competes in the Men’s Free Skating during the ISU World Figure Skating Championships at Saitama Super Arena on March 25, 2023 in Saitama, Japan. (Photo by Joosep Martinson - International Skating Union/International Skating Union via Getty Images)

International Skating Union via Getty Images

Is Shoma Uno still the world’s best male figure skater? The world champion from Japan answers at Cup of China, the fourth of six Grand Prix figure skating events, live on Peacock this week.

Uno competes for the first time since repeating as world champion in March.

While Uno prepared for his season debut, two other men posted scores earlier this fall that would have won last season’s world title.

American Ilia Malinin won October’s Skate America with the world’s best total over the last two seasons.

Then Frenchman Adam Siao Him Fa defeated Malinin at Grand Prix France last week, also with a score better than Uno’s total at March’s worlds.

Uno’s response comes this week in China, with Siao Him Fa also in the field for good measure. Uno will not face Malinin, last season’s world bronze medalist, until December’s Grand Prix Final at the earliest.

The other headliners at Cup of China are already Grand Prix winners this season: Belgian Loena Hendrickx, Canadian pair Deanna Stellato-Dudek and Maxime Deschamps and Canadian ice dancers Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier. All can wrap up Grand Prix Final spots, for all intents and purposes, with another podium this week.

Cup of China Broadcast Schedule

DayProgramTime (ET)Platform
FridayRhythm Dance2:30-3:50 a.m.Peacock
Women’s Short4:10-5:40 a.m.Peacock
Men’s Short6-7:30 a.m.Peacock
Pairs’ Short7:50-8:55 a.m.Peacock
SaturdayFree Dance1:30-3:05 a.m.Peacock
Women’s Free3:30-5:18 a.m.Peacock
Men’s Free5:40-7:30 a.m.Peacock
Pairs’ Free8-10:30 a.m.Peacock
SundayExhibition Gala1:30-4 a.m.Peacock
Highlights3-6 p.m.NBC*

*Delayed broadcast.