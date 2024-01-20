 Skip navigation
Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Cyprien Sarrazin makes it back-to-back Kitzbuehel downhill wins

  
Published January 20, 2024 07:59 AM

France’s Cyprien Sarrazin won the most prestigious men’s Alpine skiing World Cup race for the second consecutive day, taking another downhill in Kitzbuehel, Austria, on Saturday.

Sarrazin, a 29-year-old who converted from technical racing to the speed events last season, prevailed by 91 hundredths of a second over world champion Marco Odermatt of Switzerland.

Upon finishing, he quickly unlatched his skis, jumped on top of a padded barrier and took in the adoring crowd at an event described as the Super Bowl of ski racing.

It’s the largest margin of victory in the famed Hahnenkamm downhill since 2011, when Swiss Didier Cuche prevailed by 98 hundredths over American Bode Miller. It’s also the largest margin of victory in any men’s World Cup downhill since December 2015.

ALPINE SKIING: Full Results | Broadcast Schedule

On Friday, Sarrazin won by five hundredths in the closest Kitzbuehel downhill since 2015, when Norwegian Kjetil Jansrud edged Italian Dominik Paris by two hundredths.

Sarrazin, who made his World Cup downhill debut in December 2022, has moved within six points over Odermatt for the lead in this season’s World Cup downhill standings, a margin that can be made up by finishing one spot higher than Odermatt in a future race.

There are four downhills left this season.

The men race a slalom in Kitzbuehel on Sunday, live on Peacock.