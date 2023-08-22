 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MX Budds Creek 2023 Hardy Munoz Instagram.jpg
Hardy Munoz out for remainder of 2024 with head, face injury
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Washington Commanders
2023 NFL Preseason Week 2 Fantasy Recap
oly_atw100_worlds_final_230821_1920x1080_2257000515544.jpg
2023 World Track and Field Championships Results

Top Clips

nbc_pl_gxgmanunited_230822.jpg
Selfish midfield play exposing Man Utd, Casemiro
nbc_pl_gxgtottenham_230822.jpg
Diving into Postecoglou, Spurs’ ‘fearless’ tactics
nbc_pl_gxgfoden_230822.jpg
How Foden can ‘announce himself’ in KDB’s absence

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MX Budds Creek 2023 Hardy Munoz Instagram.jpg
Hardy Munoz out for remainder of 2024 with head, face injury
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Washington Commanders
2023 NFL Preseason Week 2 Fantasy Recap
oly_atw100_worlds_final_230821_1920x1080_2257000515544.jpg
2023 World Track and Field Championships Results

Top Clips

nbc_pl_gxgmanunited_230822.jpg
Selfish midfield play exposing Man Utd, Casemiro
nbc_pl_gxgtottenham_230822.jpg
Diving into Postecoglou, Spurs’ ‘fearless’ tactics
nbc_pl_gxgfoden_230822.jpg
How Foden can ‘announce himself’ in KDB’s absence

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Faith Kipyegon wins third world 1500m title; American stuns for discus gold

  
Published August 22, 2023 03:51 PM
Faith Kipyegon

BUDAPEST, HUNGARY: August 20: Faith Kipyegon of Kenya and Sifan Hassan of The Netherlands in action in the Women’s 1500m Semi-Final Heat Two during the World Athletics Championships, at the National Athletics Centre on August 20th, 2023 in Budapest, Hungary. (Photo by Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images)

Corbis via Getty Images

BUDAPEST — Faith Kipyegon added to a dream year that’s already included three world records by becoming the first woman to win three world 1500m titles.

Kipyegon, who broke world records in the 1500m, mile and 5000m this season, paced the race and pulled away in the last 200 meters.

She clocked 3 minutes, 54.87 seconds, comfortably ahead of silver medalist Diribe Welteji of Ethiopia by 82 hundredths. Sifan Hassan took bronze, just as she did at the Olympics.

Kipyegon will later this week bid to become the first woman to sweep the 1500m and 5000m at one worlds.

TRACK AND FIELD WORLDS: Results | Broadcast Schedule

Also Tuesday, Laulauga Tausaga-Collins was the surprise discus winner, upping her personal best by 13 feet on her fifth of six throws. She’s the first U.S. woman to win a world title in the event.

Tausaga-Collins, 12th at last year’s worlds, overtook Olympic champion Valarie Allman, who held on for silver and the first U.S. one-two in a women’s throwing event in world championships history.

JuVaughn Harrison delivered high jump silver, the first U.S. men’s medal in that event since Jesse Williams’ gold in 2011. Gianmarco Tamberi, the co-Tokyo Olympic champion from Italy, took gold.

Reigning Olympic and world champion Soufiane El Bakkali of Morocco won the 3000m steeplechase in a duel with world record holder Lamecha Girma of Ethiopia.

Steven Gardiner, the Olympic 400m champion from the Bahamas, fell coming around the final turn of his semifinal and did not finish.

Kirani James of Grenada and Wayde van Niekerk of South Africa, the 2012 and 2016 Olympic champions, made the final.

Dalilah Muhammad, the 2016 Olympic gold medalist in the 400m hurdles, was eliminated in the semifinals. Muhammad estimated she ran at worlds at 70 percent after an Achilles injury flared up after last month’s USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships.

Olympic gold medalist Emmanuel Korir of Kenya was eliminated in the 800m heats in his world title defense after being slowed by injury this season.

American Keni Harrison ran the world’s fastest 100m hurdles time this year, 12.24 seconds, in her first-round heat.

Worlds continue Wednesday with Americans looking to dethrone Norwegian Olympic gold medalists in the 400m hurdles (Rai Benjamin vs. Karsten Warholm) and 1500m (Yared Nuguse vs. Jakob Ingebrigtsen).

Live finals coverage begins at 1:30 p.m. ET on USA Network, NBCSports.com, the NBC Sports app and Peacock.