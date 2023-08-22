Faith Kipyegon wins third world 1500m title; American stuns for discus gold

BUDAPEST — Faith Kipyegon added to a dream year that’s already included three world records by becoming the first woman to win three world 1500m titles.

Kipyegon, who broke world records in the 1500m, mile and 5000m this season, paced the race and pulled away in the last 200 meters.

She clocked 3 minutes, 54.87 seconds, comfortably ahead of silver medalist Diribe Welteji of Ethiopia by 82 hundredths. Sifan Hassan took bronze, just as she did at the Olympics.

Kipyegon will later this week bid to become the first woman to sweep the 1500m and 5000m at one worlds.

TRACK AND FIELD WORLDS: Results | Broadcast Schedule

Also Tuesday, Laulauga Tausaga-Collins was the surprise discus winner, upping her personal best by 13 feet on her fifth of six throws. She’s the first U.S. woman to win a world title in the event.

Tausaga-Collins, 12th at last year’s worlds, overtook Olympic champion Valarie Allman, who held on for silver and the first U.S. one-two in a women’s throwing event in world championships history.

JuVaughn Harrison delivered high jump silver, the first U.S. men’s medal in that event since Jesse Williams’ gold in 2011. Gianmarco Tamberi, the co-Tokyo Olympic champion from Italy, took gold.

Reigning Olympic and world champion Soufiane El Bakkali of Morocco won the 3000m steeplechase in a duel with world record holder Lamecha Girma of Ethiopia.

Steven Gardiner, the Olympic 400m champion from the Bahamas, fell coming around the final turn of his semifinal and did not finish.

Kirani James of Grenada and Wayde van Niekerk of South Africa, the 2012 and 2016 Olympic champions, made the final.

Dalilah Muhammad, the 2016 Olympic gold medalist in the 400m hurdles, was eliminated in the semifinals. Muhammad estimated she ran at worlds at 70 percent after an Achilles injury flared up after last month’s USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships.

Olympic gold medalist Emmanuel Korir of Kenya was eliminated in the 800m heats in his world title defense after being slowed by injury this season.

American Keni Harrison ran the world’s fastest 100m hurdles time this year, 12.24 seconds, in her first-round heat.

Worlds continue Wednesday with Americans looking to dethrone Norwegian Olympic gold medalists in the 400m hurdles (Rai Benjamin vs. Karsten Warholm) and 1500m (Yared Nuguse vs. Jakob Ingebrigtsen).

Live finals coverage begins at 1:30 p.m. ET on USA Network, NBCSports.com, the NBC Sports app and Peacock.