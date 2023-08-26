 Skip navigation
oly_atw100_worlds_final_230821_1920x1080_2257000515544.jpg
2023 World Track and Field Championships Results
NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race - Qualifying
Kurt Busch announces retirement from NASCAR Cup competition
NASCAR Cup Series Coke Zero Sugar 400 - Qualifying
What playoff bubble drivers are saying ahead of Daytona race

Top Clips

nbc_pl_bhavwhu_230826.jpg
Extended Highlights: West Ham United 3, Brighton 1
oly_hh_shilesejones_230826_1920x1080.jpg
Jones back at home to finish what she’s started
nbc_pl_whugoal3v2_230826.jpg
Antonio slots home West Ham’s third v. Brighton

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Faith Kipyegon completes historic double at world track and field championships

  
Published August 26, 2023 03:05 PM
Faith Kipyegon

BUDAPEST, HUNGARY - AUGUST 22: Faith Kipyegon of Kenya winner of the gold medal competing in 1500m Women Final during Day 4 of the World Athletics Championships Budapest 2023 at the National Athletics Centre on August 22, 2023 in Budapest, Hungary. (Photo by Andy Astfalck/BSR Agency/Getty Images)

Getty Images

BUDAPEST — Faith Kipyegon, already with three world records this season, made more distance running history at the world championships.

Kipyegon, a 29-year-old Kenyan mom, won the 5000m, four days after becoming the first woman to earn a third 1500m gold. She became the first woman to win both events at a single worlds.

In Saturday’s 5000m final, she outkicked Dutch rival SIfan Hassan, the Olympic 5000m and 10,000m champion and clocked 14:53.88, 23 hundredths ahead of Hassan.

Earlier this season, Kipyegon broke world records in the 1500m, mile and 5000m. It was her first time racing the 5000m since 2015.

TRACK AND FIELD WORLDS: Results | Broadcast Schedule

Next year, Kipyegon can become the first woman to win the 1500m and 5000m at one Olympics.

Also Saturday, Swede Mondo Duplantis repeated as world champion in the pole vault, adding to his Olympic gold medal and six world records. Duplantis cleared 6.10 meters, while silver medalist E.J. Obiena of the Philippines missed attempts at 6.05 and 6.10.

Marco Arop took the 800m to become the second Canadian man to claim a world title on the track after Donovan Bailey (100m, 1995). Canada, which previously won the men’s and women’s hammer throws, earned three golds at a single worlds for the first time.

The U.S. women’s 4x400m relay was disqualified in the heats because third leg Quanera Hayes handed off to anchor Alexis Holmes beyond the exchange zone. Unless reinstated, the U.S. will not win gold for the first time since 2015 and not win a medal for the first time since 2005.

Worlds finish Sunday, featuring Athing Mu in the 800m final and the 4x400m relay finals, with live coverage on NBC, CNBC, NBCSports.com, the NBC Sports app and Peacock.