Faith Kipyegon completes historic double at world track and field championships

BUDAPEST — Faith Kipyegon, already with three world records this season, made more distance running history at the world championships.

Kipyegon, a 29-year-old Kenyan mom, won the 5000m, four days after becoming the first woman to earn a third 1500m gold. She became the first woman to win both events at a single worlds.

In Saturday’s 5000m final, she outkicked Dutch rival SIfan Hassan, the Olympic 5000m and 10,000m champion and clocked 14:53.88, 23 hundredths ahead of Hassan.

Earlier this season, Kipyegon broke world records in the 1500m, mile and 5000m. It was her first time racing the 5000m since 2015.

Next year, Kipyegon can become the first woman to win the 1500m and 5000m at one Olympics.

Also Saturday, Swede Mondo Duplantis repeated as world champion in the pole vault, adding to his Olympic gold medal and six world records. Duplantis cleared 6.10 meters, while silver medalist E.J. Obiena of the Philippines missed attempts at 6.05 and 6.10.

Marco Arop took the 800m to become the second Canadian man to claim a world title on the track after Donovan Bailey (100m, 1995). Canada, which previously won the men’s and women’s hammer throws, earned three golds at a single worlds for the first time.

The U.S. women’s 4x400m relay was disqualified in the heats because third leg Quanera Hayes handed off to anchor Alexis Holmes beyond the exchange zone. Unless reinstated, the U.S. will not win gold for the first time since 2015 and not win a medal for the first time since 2005.

Worlds finish Sunday, featuring Athing Mu in the 800m final and the 4x400m relay finals, with live coverage on NBC, CNBC, NBCSports.com, the NBC Sports app and Peacock.