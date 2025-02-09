 Skip navigation
ABN AMRO Open 2025 Semi-Finals
Alcaraz clinches his first indoor title by beating De Minaur in Rotterdam Open final
WM Phoenix Open 2025 - Final Round
Motivated by Pebble invite snub, Daniel Berger earns Genesis spot via Aon Swing 5
UCLA v Oregon
Londynn Jones scores a season-high 21 points to lead No. 1 UCLA over Oregon 62-52

Franjo von Allmen is youngest men’s downhill world champion in 36 years

  
Published February 9, 2025 07:33 AM

Swiss Franjo von Allmen is the youngest man to win the downhill at the World Alpine Skiing Championships in 36 years.

Von Allmen, a 23-year-old who passed a four-year carpentry apprenticeship, extended his breakout season by taking gold by 24 hundredths of a second over 2021 World champion Vincent Kriechmayr of Austria.

Another rising Swiss, 25-year-old Alexis Monney, earned bronze, ahead of Italian Dominik Paris and defending champion Marco Odermatt of Switzerland.

Bryce Bennett was the top American in 10th in Saalbach, Austria.

ALPINE SKIING WORLDS: Results | Broadcast Schedule

Von Allmen is the youngest men’s downhill world champion since German Hansjörg Tauscher in 1989.

“I didn’t expect it at all,” he said.

Back in his late teens, von Allmen’s career was supported by more than 100 crowdfunders following the sudden death of his father.

While von Allmen is making his senior global championship debut, he did win three silver medals at the junior worlds in 2022. That led to his local butcher shop dedicating a sausage to him: the Silberblitz.

Von Allmen then made his first World Cup podium in January 2024 in his rookie season on the circuit.

This season, he went into worlds with four World Cup podiums, including one super-G victory. He was 12th in Friday’s super-G at worlds.

Worlds continue Tuesday with the women’s team combined, a new event where nations field up to four teams of one downhill skier and one slalom skier, live at 4 and 7:15 a.m. ET on Peacock.

oly_asmsg_odermattkitzbuehel_250124.jpg
Marco Odermatt wrote about ski racing, then authored his own success story
Marco Odermatt could win three gold medals at the World Alpine Skiing Championships.

FIS World Alpine Skiing Championships 2025 Results — Men’s Downhill

Gold: Franjo von Allmen (SUI) -- 1:40.68
Silver: Vincent Kriechmayr (AUT) -- +.24
Bronze: Alexis Monney (SUI) -- +.31
4. Dominik Paris (ITA) -- +.45
5. Marco Odermatt (SUI) -- +.66
6. Adrian Smiseth Sejersted (NOR) -- +.83
7. Daniel Hemetsberger (AUT) -- +.91
8. Justin Murisier (SUI) -- +1.29
9. Stefan Babinsky (AUT) -- +1.29
10. Bryce Bennett (USA) -- +1.34
13. Ryan Cochran-Siegle (USA) -- +1.43
24. Jared Goldberg (USA) -- +2.12
36. Sam Morse (USA) -- +3.08