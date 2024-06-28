 Skip navigation
2024 NBA Draft - Round Two
2024 NBA Draft Round 2 Grades: Pick by pick analysis
Rocket Mortgage Classic - Round One
Rocket Mortgage Classic: Tee times, groupings for Round 2
U.S. Senior Open Championship - Round One
Local favorite Billy Andrade one back in U.S. Senior Open at Newport CC

Top Clips

oly24_gam_trials_phillipsbars_240627.jpg
Phillips showcases parallel bars prowess at Trials
oly24_atw200_trials_richardsonheat_240627.jpg
Richardson steams to season's best in 200m heat
oly24_atwdt_trials_final_240627.jpg
Allman dominates discus at Trials for Paris berth

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
Top News

2024 NBA Draft - Round Two
2024 NBA Draft Round 2 Grades: Pick by pick analysis
Rocket Mortgage Classic - Round One
Rocket Mortgage Classic: Tee times, groupings for Round 2
U.S. Senior Open Championship - Round One
Local favorite Billy Andrade one back in U.S. Senior Open at Newport CC

Top Clips

oly24_gam_trials_phillipsbars_240627.jpg
Phillips showcases parallel bars prowess at Trials
oly24_atw200_trials_richardsonheat_240627.jpg
Richardson steams to season’s best in 200m heat
oly24_atwdt_trials_final_240627.jpg
Allman dominates discus at Trials for Paris berth

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
2024 U.S. Olympic Gymnastics Trials Results

  
Published June 27, 2024 09:05 PM

2024 U.S. Olympic Gymnastics Trials all-around and apparatus results and standings from Minneapolis. Full results are here. ...

Men (Day 1 of 2)
All-Around
1. Frederick Richard -- 85.6
2. Brody Malone -- 85.1
3. Shane Wiskus -- 84.3
4. Paul Juda -- 84.15
5. Asher Hong -- 83.7
6. Yul Moldauer -- 83.7
7. Cameron Bock -- 83.45
8. Fuzzy Benas -- 83.1
9. Donnell Whittenburg -- 80.95
10. Colt Walker -- 80.6

Floor Exercise
1. Frederick Richard -- 14.7
2. Paul Juda -- 14.6
3. Shane Wiskus -- 14.35
3. Asher Hong -- 14.35
5. Yul Moldauer -- 14.2

GYMNASTICS TRIALS: Broadcast Schedule

High Bar
1. Frederick Richard -- 14.4
2. Brody Malone -- 14.3
3. Fuzzy Benas -- 13.65
4. Jeremy Bischoff -- 13.6
5. Shane Wiskus -- 13.55

Parallel Bars
1. Curran Phillips -- 15.6
2. Yul Moldaer -- 15.15
3. Frederick Richard -- 15.05
4. Colt Walker -- 14.85
5. Brody Malone -- 14.75

Pommel Horse
1. Stephen Nedoroscik -- 14.45
1. Patrick Hoopes -- 14.45
3. Paul Juda -- 14.05
4. Cameron Bock -- 14
5. Shane Wiskus -- 13.55

Still Rings
1. Alex Diab -- 14.6
2. Asher Hong -- 14.45
3. Brody Malone -- 14.25
4. Donnell Whittenburg -- 14.15
5. Shane Wiskus -- 13.95

Vault (One Vault Score)
1. Khoi Young -- 14.95
2. Brody Malone -- 14.6
3. Yul Moldauer -- 14.5
4. Curran Phillips -- 14.4
4. Shane Wiskus -- 14.4

Day Eight - 2023 Artistic Gymnastics World Championships
Simone Biles overcame tears, fears for a no-regrets gymnastics comeback
Simone Biles detailed her long road back from the twisties to return to the top of gymnastics.