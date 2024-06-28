2024 U.S. Olympic Gymnastics Trials Results

2024 U.S. Olympic Gymnastics Trials all-around and apparatus results and standings from Minneapolis. Full results are here. ...
Men (Day 1 of 2)
All-Around
1. Frederick Richard -- 85.6
2. Brody Malone -- 85.1
3. Shane Wiskus -- 84.3
4. Paul Juda -- 84.15
5. Asher Hong -- 83.7
6. Yul Moldauer -- 83.7
7. Cameron Bock -- 83.45
8. Fuzzy Benas -- 83.1
9. Donnell Whittenburg -- 80.95
10. Colt Walker -- 80.6
Floor Exercise
1. Frederick Richard -- 14.7
2. Paul Juda -- 14.6
3. Shane Wiskus -- 14.35
3. Asher Hong -- 14.35
5. Yul Moldauer -- 14.2
High Bar
1. Frederick Richard -- 14.4
2. Brody Malone -- 14.3
3. Fuzzy Benas -- 13.65
4. Jeremy Bischoff -- 13.6
5. Shane Wiskus -- 13.55
Parallel Bars
1. Curran Phillips -- 15.6
2. Yul Moldaer -- 15.15
3. Frederick Richard -- 15.05
4. Colt Walker -- 14.85
5. Brody Malone -- 14.75
Pommel Horse
1. Stephen Nedoroscik -- 14.45
1. Patrick Hoopes -- 14.45
3. Paul Juda -- 14.05
4. Cameron Bock -- 14
5. Shane Wiskus -- 13.55
Still Rings
1. Alex Diab -- 14.6
2. Asher Hong -- 14.45
3. Brody Malone -- 14.25
4. Donnell Whittenburg -- 14.15
5. Shane Wiskus -- 13.95
Vault (One Vault Score)
1. Khoi Young -- 14.95
2. Brody Malone -- 14.6
3. Yul Moldauer -- 14.5
4. Curran Phillips -- 14.4
4. Shane Wiskus -- 14.4