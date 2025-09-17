Helen Maroulis wrestles to fourth world title in women’s 57kg

U.S. wrestler Helen Maroulis clinched her fourth world title in thrilling fashion, coming from behind in the final six seconds to defeat Il Sim Son of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea in the women’s 57kg.

The win caps off a dominant tournament run for Maroulis, who made history by competing in her 12th world championships and securing her 11th career Olympic or world championship medal, breaking the record for U.S. women.

After taking the first point of the match, Maroulis fell into a 2-1 hole with 1:32 left. The match remained close until Maroulis exploded with an inside trip to take a 3-2 lead with six seconds left and secure the gold.

Maroulis, 33, previously won the world title in 2015, 2017 and 2021. In 2016, she became the first American woman to win an Olympic wrestling gold, and in 2024 became the first American woman to win a third Olympic wrestling medal.

The win is a standout performance for an athlete who, after the Paris Olympics, wasn’t sure she wanted to continue wrestling. Maroulis admitted she had planned to move on from wrestling, but ultimately felt the urge to get back on the mat.

Teammate Kylie Welker also took home a medal, claiming bronze in the women’s 76kg event. After battling through the repechage rounds, Welker defeated Anastasiya Alpyeyeva in the bronze medal match 6-2 to take home her third senior international medal. Welker previously won bronze at the 2024 worlds.

Paris silver medalist Kennedy Blades also will have a chance in the repechage rounds of the women’s 68kg after being defeated in the quarterfinals.