How to watch 2025 Grand Prix Final figure skating

  
Published December 2, 2025 10:00 AM

The Grand Prix Final, the top figure skating competition of the fall and a preview of the Milan Cortina Olympics, airs live on Peacock from Thursday through Sunday.

The event in Nagoya, Japan, features the top six per discipline from the six-event Grand Prix Series in October and November, including every 2025 World Championships medalist in men’s singles, women’s singles, pairs and ice dance.

Two-time world champion Ilia Malinin headlines the men’s field, seeking to extend a two-year win streak. Malinin’s top challenger the last two seasons has been 2022 Olympic silver medalist Yuma Kagiyama of Japan, who like Malinin won both of his Grand Prix regular season starts this fall.

Malinin has won 12 individual events in a row, one shy of 2022 Olympic gold medalist Nathan Chen’s best streak from 2018-2021, which is the longest in men’s skating in decades.

The women’s field includes three-time world champion Kaori Sakamoto, plus Americans Alysa Liu (reigning world champion) and Amber Glenn (defending Grand Prix Final champion).

Japan’s Sakamoto, Ami Nakai and Mone Chiba combine to own the world’s top six scores this season.

In pairs, reigning world champions Riku Miura and Ryuichi Kihara of Japan were the lone duo to win both of their Grand Prix regular season starts, plus had the world’s top score over the series.

But Anastasiia Metelkina and Luka Berulava of Georgia own the world’s top overall score this season, along with the second-best Grand Prix score (just 1.91 points behind Miura and Kihara).

Three-time world champions Madison Chock and Evan Bates eye a third consecutive Grand Prix Final ice dance title, but the Americans face a new challenge this year.

Like Chock and Bates, Laurence Fournier Beaudry and Guillaume Cizeron of France won both of their Grand Prix regular season starts. Cizeron, the 2022 Olympic gold medalist with former partner Gabriella Papadakis, and Fournier Beaudry, who formerly competed for Canada, are in their first season together.

2025 Grand Prix Final Broadcast Schedule

DayEventTimePlatform
ThursdayPairs’ Short Program5 a.m.Peacock
Men’s Short Program6:15 a.m.Peacock
Rhythm Dance7:20 a.m.Peacock
Day 1 Highlights9 a.m.E!
FridayPairs’ Free Skate5:35 a.m.Peacock
Women’s Short Program7 a.m.Peacock
Day 2 Highlights8 a.m.E!
SaturdayFree Dance3:35 a.m.Peacock
Men’s Free Skate6 a.m.Peacock
Women’s Free Skate7:15 a.m.Peacock
Day 3 Highlights9 a.m.E!
SundayExhibition Gala12 a.m.Peacock
Grand Prix Final Recap4:30 p.m.NBC
Madison Chock, Evan Bates
Figure skating TV, live stream schedule for 2025-26 season
How to watch the 2025-26 figure skating season on NBC Sports and Peacock.