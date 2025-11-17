How to watch Mikaela Shiffrin in FIS Alpine skiing World Cup slalom in Gurgl

Mikaela Shiffrin, coming off her most dominant race in nearly two years, goes for another World Cup slalom win this Sunday in Gurgl, Austria, live on Peacock.

Shiffrin won the first slalom of the season this past Saturday, crushing the field by 1.66 seconds, her largest margin of victory since December 2023. She extended her records with a 65th career World Cup slalom win and 102nd Alpine World Cup victory across all races.

The World Cup season runs from October to March with a break in February for the Olympics.

Shiffrin returns after a tumultuous 2024-25 season. She won four times — becoming the first Alpine skier to reach 100 World Cup victories — but also missed two months after tearing oblique muscles in a Nov. 30 giant slalom race crash.

She is focusing this season on her primary events of slalom and giant slalom, having won Olympic gold in each, plus will possibly race some super-Gs. At the Olympics, she also hopes to race the new team combined event.

FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup Gurgl Broadcast Schedule

Day Event Platform Time (ET) Saturday Men’s Slalom (Run 1) Peacock 4:30 a.m. Men’s Slalom (Run 2) Peacock 7:30 a.m. Sunday Women’s Slalom (Run 1) Peacock 4:30 a.m. Women’s Slalom (Run 2) Peacock 7:30 a.m.

Slovakian Petra Vlhova, the 2022 Olympic slalom gold medalist and Shiffrin’s primary rival for most of the last decade, has been sidelined since injuring her right knee in a January 2024 race crash and undergoing surgery.

Vlhova returned to skiing last month, and has not ruled out defending her Olympic title, but her return to competition has not yet been announced.

In Saturday’s men’s race, the field will feature Lucas Pinheiro Braathen, who in a slalom last Sunday became the first person representing Brazil to win a World Cup event in any Winter Olympic sport.

Pinheiro Braathen previously represented Norway, winning five World Cup races before retiring in October 2023 at age 23. Norwegian media reported he had a long-standing conflict with the Norwegian ski federation over athlete marketing rights.

He ended that retirement a year ago, switching nationality. Pinheiro Braathen was born in Oslo to a Brazilian mother and Norwegian father who separated when he was 3 years old, according to sponsor Red Bull. Braathen spent most of his childhood in Norway, visiting Brazil annually, including a six-month stay one year.

No South American nation has won a Winter Olympic medal in any sport.