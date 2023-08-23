The 2023 World Track and Field Championships kick off on Saturday, August 19 and run through Sunday, August 27 in Budapest, Hungary. Live coverage will be available on CNBC, NBC, USA Network, and Peacock. You can also access all TV coverage of the 2023 World Track and Field Championships on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app.



The Men’s 200m begins on Wednesday, August 23 with heats followed by semifinals on Thursday, August 24, and an electric final you won’t want to miss on Friday, August 25. See below for additional information on how to watch the men’s 200m at the 2023 World Track and Field Championships.

How to watch the Men’s 200m:

Men’s 200m Heats - Wednesday, August 23 (Morning Session):

Coverage begins at 4:00 AM ET on USA Network and streams on Peacock



Men’s 200m Semifinals - Thursday, August 24 (Afternoon Session):

Coverage begins at 1:00 PM ET on USA Network and streams on Peacock



Men’s 200m Final - Friday, August 25 (Afternoon Session):

Coverage begins at 1:30 PM on USA Network and streams on Peacock

What happened in the Men’s 200m at the 2022 World Championships?

Lyles jokes he has 'too much energy' in 200m sweep Noah Lyles, Kenny Bednarek and Erriyon Knighton talk with Lewis Johnson after their impressive sweep of the men's 200m at the 2022 Track and Field World Championships.

Last summer in Eugene, Americans Noah Lyles, Kenny Bednarek, and Erriyon Knighton successfully swept the podium. Lyles not only defended his world title but also set an American record of 19.31.

Stars to Watch in the 2023 Men’s 200m:

Two-time reigning world champion Noah Lyles looks to become just the second man after Usain Bolt, to win three or more world titles in the 200m. However, Lyles—who is going for the double after earning the title of the world’s fastest man with his 100m victory—will have to prove that he can once again hold off Tokyo and 2022 world silver medalist Kenny Bednarek and Erriyon Knighton, who won last year’s world 200m bronze.



Some of the top international contenders include Nigeria’s Udodi Onwuzurike, the 2023 NCAA 200m champion for Stanford, reigning 100m world U20 champion Letsile Tebogo (Botswana), and 2022 European 200m champion Zharnel Hughes (Great Britain).

Which Americans are expected to compete in the Men's 200m?

Noah Lyles (Alexandria, VA)

(Alexandria, VA) Erriyon Knighton (Tampa, FL)

(Tampa, FL) Kenny Bednarek (Rice Lake, WI)

(Rice Lake, WI) Courtney Lindsey (Rock Island, IL)

