2025 Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships: How to watch, schedule, preview

The 2025 Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships air live on NBC Sports and Peacock from Thursday through Sunday in New Orleans.

Female and male artistic gymnasts will compete two days each for national titles and to boost their cases for spots on the team for October’s World Championships in Indonesia, where only individual events will be held.

The U.S. women’s team for worlds will not be named until after a selection competition in early autumn. The U.S. men’s team for worlds will be named by Sunday.

2025 Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships Schedule

Day Time (ET) Event Platform Thursday 8-10:30 p.m. Men Day 1 Peacock Friday 7:45-10 p.m. Women Day 1 Peacock Saturday 2-4:30 p.m.* Men Day 1 CNBC 4:30-6:30 p.m.* Women Day 1 CNBC 6:30-9 p.m. Men Day 2 CNBC, Peacock Sunday 12-1:30 p.m.* Highlights NBC 7-9 p.m. Women Day 2 NBC, Peacock

*Delayed broadcast

The full list of qualified gymnasts is here.

U.S. Gymnastics Championships Women’s Field: Skye Blakely Returns

The women’s field features 2024 Olympic team gold medalist Hezly Rivera.

Plus Skye Blakely, the 2024 U.S. all-around runner-up who returns to elite gymnastics (balance beam and uneven bars) for the first time since rupturing her right Achilles two days before the 2024 Olympic Trials. Blakely competed on the NCAA level for the University of Florida from January to April.

Newcomers include Claire Pease, the 2024 U.S. junior all-around champion who won the Saatva U.S. Classic on July 19, the primary tune-up event for nationals. The last woman to win the U.S. all-around title in her senior debut season was Simone Biles, when she won the first of her record nine titles in 2013.

The all-around winner at the selection event makes the four-woman world team.

The other three gymnasts will be chosen by a committee based off performances at nationals, the selection event and other recent competitions.

U.S. Gymnastics Championships Men’s Field: Malone, Richard, Hong, Nedoroscik Return

On the men’s side, four of the five Olympic team bronze medalists return: three-time U.S. all-around champion Brody Malone (not expected to do the all-around this week), world all-around bronze medalist Frederick Richard, 2023 U.S. all-around champ Asher Hong and Olympic pommel horse bronze medalist Stephen Nedoroscik.

Each of the six individual apparatus champions at nationals makes the six-man world team if their difficulty score on either day of competition is at least equal to the highest difficulty score from the already held European and Asian Championships. Those difficulty scores are:

Floor exercise: 6.1

High bar: 6.5

Parallel bars: 5.7

Pommel horse: 6.2

Still rings: 5.9

Vault: 5.4 (average of two vaults)

Any remaining spots will be filled by committee picks based on performances at 2025 competitions.