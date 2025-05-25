U.S. men’s hockey team wins first standalone world championship since 1933

The U.S. men’s hockey team won its first standalone world championship since 1933, beating Switzerland 1-0 in overtime in Sunday’s final in Stockholm.

Tage Thompson scored the golden goal to give the U.S. its first major tournament title since the 1996 World Cup. Its last Olympic title came in 1980 with the Miracle on Ice.

Goalie Jeremy Swayman got the shutout.

For a time, the Olympics also counted as world championships, so the U.S.’ Olympic medals in 1952 (silver), 1956 (silver) and 1960 (gold) are also world championship medals.

The U.S. was eliminated from worlds in the quarterfinals last year. The Americans were fourth at worlds in 2022 and 2023 and made the semifinals 13 times since the IIHF reinstituted a bracketed playoff round in 1992. They lost 12 semifinals in a row before beating Sweden in Stockholm on Saturday.

The U.S. team at these worlds featured two players from last February’s 4 Nations Face-Off: Swayman and defenseman Zach Werenski, who led all players at 4 Nations with six points.

Many top NHL players miss worlds because the tournament takes place during the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Others choose to rest after the NHL season.

The U.S. head coach at worlds is the San Jose Sharks’ Ryan Warsofsky.

The U.S. has already qualified for the 2026 Milan Cortina Olympics, where NHL players are expected to participate for the first time since the 2014 Sochi Games.

The U.S. head coach for the Olympics is the New York Rangers’ Mike Sullivan.