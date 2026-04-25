Jade Carey on gymnastics future: ‘I’m not done yet’

Jade Carey, a two-time Olympic gold medalist who last competed in elite gymnastics at the 2024 Paris Games, said “I’m not done yet” in a video posted Saturday.

“Gymnastics has always been at the center of my life, and I’ve been doing a lot of reflection,” Carey said in a video on her social media. “Gymnastics has taught me so many lessons about growth, resilience and passion. The journey hasn’t been easy, but it’s been unforgettable. I wouldn’t be able to do this without the love and support from you all. So thank you. With that being said, I still have more to give, and I’m not done yet.”

The words “SEE YOU SOON” then flashed on the screen. The post was captioned, “taking the journey one year at a time.”

Carey did not say anything more in the post about a potential return to competition.

The next major elite meet is the Xfinity U.S. Championships in August in Phoenix, which is Carey’s hometown.

Carey, 25, last competed at the April 2025 NCAA Championships, placing fourth in the all-around to finish her Oregon State career.

She served as a student assistant coach at Oregon State this past season, joining her dad, Brian, who was already an assistant on the staff.

Carey last competed on the elite, international level at the Paris Olympics, coming back from illness to help the U.S. to team gold and then earning bronze on vault.

In her Olympic debut in Tokyo, she took gold on floor exercise.

So far, the lone member of the 2024 U.S. Olympic women’s champion team to return to elite competition is its youngest member, Hezly Rivera, who won the 2025 U.S. all-around title.

Simone Biles, Suni Lee and Jordan Chiles have not announced if they will return to elite gymnastics. Chiles completed her NCAA career with UCLA at the NCAA Championships earlier this month.