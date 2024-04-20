 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

oly_wrmg97_jdencoxlastmatchV2_240419.jpg
2024 U.S. Olympic Wrestling Trials Results
nbc_imsa_deraniinterview_240419.jpg
IMSA Long Beach starting lineup: Pipo Derani wins third consecutive pole to start season
SX Rd 13 2023 Foxborough Chase Sexton w trophies.JPG
Chase Sexton refuses to be the forgotten rider of 2024 Supercross
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_imsa_deraniinterview_240419.jpg
Derani shows ‘the dynamo is back’
nbc_golf_gc_champandcelebs_240419.jpg
Bjørn, Fish lead at Invited Celebrity Classic
nbc_imsa_longbeachquals_240419.jpg
Highlights: IMSA GP of Long Beach qualifying

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

oly_wrmg97_jdencoxlastmatchV2_240419.jpg
2024 U.S. Olympic Wrestling Trials Results
nbc_imsa_deraniinterview_240419.jpg
IMSA Long Beach starting lineup: Pipo Derani wins third consecutive pole to start season
SX Rd 13 2023 Foxborough Chase Sexton w trophies.JPG
Chase Sexton refuses to be the forgotten rider of 2024 Supercross
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_imsa_deraniinterview_240419.jpg
Derani shows ‘the dynamo is back’
nbc_golf_gc_champandcelebs_240419.jpg
Bjørn, Fish lead at Invited Celebrity Classic
nbc_imsa_longbeachquals_240419.jpg
Highlights: IMSA GP of Long Beach qualifying

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jordan Burroughs’ Olympic Wrestling Trials run ends; championship finals set

  
Published April 19, 2024 10:44 PM

STATE COLLEGE, Pennsylvania — Jordan Burroughs was eliminated on the first day of the two-day U.S. Olympic Wrestling Trials in what may have been his last bid to make an Olympic team.

Burroughs, a 35-year-old with one Olympic gold medal (2012) and six world titles, fell 3-0 to Jason Nolf in the freestyle 74kg division on Friday night at Penn State University. Burroughs won his first two matches in the single-elimination tournament.

Nolf advanced to face Tokyo Olympic bronze medalist Kyle Dake in Saturday’s best-of-three championship series for a spot on the team for Paris.

Burroughs has said that the end of his career is near, but didn’t publicly set a definite endpoint leading into these trials.

WRESTLING TRIALS: Results | Broadcast Schedule

All of Friday’s tournament winners advanced to best-of-three championship series Saturday, starting at 10 a.m. ET on Peacock, to determine Olympic team members.

Rio Olympic bronze medalist J’den Cox was defeated by Kollin Moore, then took his shoes off and left them on the mat in the symbolic act of retirement.

“Once we start dropping the ball against the guys that we’ve won against (before), I think it’s time to step away,” said Cox, a 29-year-old who missed six months last year due to a fractured ankle.

Isaac Trumble later defeated Moore to advance to face 2016 Olympic gold medalist Kyle Snyder in Saturday’s finals.

Other marquee championship series include Tokyo Olympic gold medalist David Taylor against fellow former Nittany Lion Aaron Brooks at 86kg, Rio Olympic champion Helen Maroulis against two-time world medalist Jacarra Winchester at 53kg and six-time world champion Adeline Gray against Kennedy Blades at 76kg.

Gray, a 33-year-old who had twins in July 2022, is bidding to become the first woman to make a U.S. Olympic wrestling team after childbirth, according to the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee.
Cox retires after US Olympic Wrestling Trials loss
J'den Cox leaves his shoes on the mat after suffering a defeat to Kollin Moore in the men's freestyle 97kg challenge semifinal at the U.S. Olympics Wrestling Trials. Afterward, an introspective Cox shared why it's time.