Jordan Burroughs weighs wrestling future away from World Championships trials field

Jordan Burroughs is not wrestling for a spot on the 2025 World Championships team, ending a decade-plus streak as the 36-year-old has weighed his competitive future in the sport.

“I don’t know yet,” Burroughs said in March when asked about his competitive status. “I think that’s a question I haven’t even answered myself. Some days, I’m like, I’ve had a good career. I’m ready. And then there’s other days where I’m like, I still got more left in the tank. So I haven’t made an official decision on what I want to do yet. Occasionally, I get back on the mat and try to continue to sharpen my chops, stay in shape, but a decision still isn’t official.”

Burroughs made every Olympic or world team he tried out for from 2011 through 2019, including winning Olympic 74kg gold in 2012.

He then came back from a defeat at the Tokyo Olympic Trials to win an American record-tying sixth world championships title in 2022 (at 79kg, a non-Olympic weight).

He came back from trials defeats in 2023 (worlds) and 2024 (Olympics) to make the team for last October’s worlds, where he lost in the 79kg quarterfinals.

The 2025 World Team Trials, the second leg of a three-event process to determine the team for September’s worlds, is taking place over the next two days in Louisville, Kentucky. The team will be known after Final X in June.

Burroughs is not competing, but he has been sharing his expertise, training with Chance Marsteller. Marsteller beat Burroughs for a spot on the 2023 World team and is entered in this week’s World Team Trials.