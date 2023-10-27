Jordan Stolz breaks records before speed skating World Cup season starts

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

oly_fswom_skatecanada_sakamotoshort_231027_1920x1080_2277445699629.jpg
Kaori Sakamoto takes lead at figure skating’s Skate Canada
NASCAR Xfinity Series Dead On Tools 250 - Qualifying
Martinsville Xfinity starting lineup: Sammy Smith wins pole
NFL: London Games-Baltimore Ravens at Tennessee Titans
10 Names to Watch Ahead of the 2023 NFL Trade Deadline

Top Clips

nbc_bfa_womensbasketballfuturev3_231027.jpg
Future of women’s sports, basketball is bright
oly_fswom_skatecanada_sakamotoshort_231027_1920x1080_2277445699629.jpg
Sakamoto takes top spot in short program
nbc_bfa_lakerssunsv2_231027__028015.jpg
Lakers reliant on LeBron against short-handed Suns

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

oly_fswom_skatecanada_sakamotoshort_231027_1920x1080_2277445699629.jpg
Kaori Sakamoto takes lead at figure skating’s Skate Canada
NASCAR Xfinity Series Dead On Tools 250 - Qualifying
Martinsville Xfinity starting lineup: Sammy Smith wins pole
NFL: London Games-Baltimore Ravens at Tennessee Titans
10 Names to Watch Ahead of the 2023 NFL Trade Deadline

Top Clips

nbc_bfa_womensbasketballfuturev3_231027.jpg
Future of women’s sports, basketball is bright
oly_fswom_skatecanada_sakamotoshort_231027_1920x1080_2277445699629.jpg
Sakamoto takes top spot in short program
nbc_bfa_lakerssunsv2_231027__028015.jpg
Lakers reliant on LeBron against short-handed Suns

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jordan Stolz breaks records before speed skating World Cup season starts

  
Published October 27, 2023 05:45 PM
Jordan Stolz

HERENVEEN - Jordan Stolz (USA) during the team pursuit at the ISU World Speed Skating Championships in Thialf. ANP OLAF KRAAK (Photo by ANP via Getty Images)

ANP via Getty Images

American Jordan Stolz is breaking records before the speed skating season begins in earnest.

Stolz, who in March became the youngest skater to win a world title and the first to win three individual golds at a single worlds, has over the past week skated the two fastest 1500m times at sea level in history.

At the Pettit Center in Milwaukee, Stolz clocked 1 minute, 42.80 seconds last Saturday. Then on Friday, the Wisconsinite skated 1:42.319, according to U.S. Speedskating.

The previous best time at a sea-level oval was 1:43.00, set by two-time Olympic 1500m gold medalist Kjeld Nuis of the Netherlands in 2020, according to Evert Stenlund.

Most of the fastest times in history are set in the thinner air of the high-altitude venues of Salt Lake City and Calgary, including Nuis’ world record of 1:40.17 from 2019.

Stolz, 19, will get a chance to chase that record at a World Cup stop at the Utah Olympic Oval from Jan. 26-28.

Since sweeping the 500m, 1000m and 1500m world titles in March, Stolz joined a Dutch club team, though Dutch media reported that he would still primarily train in Wisconsin under American coach Bob Corby.

“He’s pretty much unbelievable,” Corby said this week, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. “He does stuff almost two or three times a week that I just shake my head and go, what in the world?”