Kaylee McKeown, Regan Smith both go under world record at Westmont World Cup

  
Published October 19, 2025 08:05 PM

Australian Kaylee McKeown and American Regan Smith each went under Smith’s short-course world record in the 200m backstroke Sunday, the latest chapter in their yearslong rivalry.

McKeown, who swept the backstrokes at the last two Olympics, clocked 1 minute, 57.87 seconds at a World Cup in Westmont, Illinois.

Smith, who held the previous world record of 1:58.04, charged home to nearly catch McKeown in 1:57.91.

McKeown and Smith combine to share the six world records in the backstrokes (50m, 100m and 200m in 25-meter and 50-meter pools). Each owns three.

SWIMMING: Full Results | Broadcast Schedule

World Cups are held in 25-meter pools (short course). Most major meets, like the Olympics and World Championships in the summer, are held in 50-meter pools (long course).

Also Sunday, Australian Lani Pallister swam the second-fastest women’s short-course 1500m freestyle in history -- a 15:13.83.

Katie Ledecky holds the world record of 15:08.24 from 2022, the only time she has ever contested the event in short-course meters.

Pallister, 23, nearly beat Ledecky in the long-course 800m free at this past summer’s World Championships. Pallister finished 36 hundredths of a second behind in an event that Ledecky hasn’t lost at a major meet in her career.

The World Cup concludes in Toronto from Friday through next Sunday with daily prelims (10 a.m. ET) and finals (6 p.m.) live on Peacock.

