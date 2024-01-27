Kaysha Love records dominant World Cup monobob win

American Kaysha Love earned her second World Cup monobob win on Saturday in her first season as a driver on the circuit.

Love, a brakewoman at the 2022 Olympics, prevailed by 42 hundredths of a second combining times from two runs in Lillehammer, Norway.

Her winning margin was larger than the gap separating second place from seventh place.

In December, Love won a monobob in her World Cup debut race in La Plagne, France.

She ranks second in the World Cup standings in the event behind German Lisa Buckwitz with three races left this season, ending in Lake Placid, New York, in March.

There are also separate world championships in Winterberg, Germany, next month.

Love also ranks seventh in the world this season in the two-woman event, one spot behind countrywoman and five-time Olympic medalist Elana Meyers Taylor.

American Kaillie Humphries, who won monobob’s Olympic debut in 2022, is on pregnancy leave.