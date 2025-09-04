Kevin M. Ring named USA Swimming President, CEO

USA Swimming hired Kevin M. Ring as its new President and CEO.

Ring, currently the President of Golf at Legends, will begin his new role Sept. 17.

Ring “brings a proven record of building revenue and elevating fan engagement across some of the world’s most competitive sports,” according to USA Swimming. “At Legends, Ring oversaw strategic growth initiatives in the global golf business, creating innovative partnerships, media strategies, and commercial platforms that enhanced both athlete and fan experiences.”

Before Legends, Ring was Chief Chief Revenue Officer and Chief Marketing Officer at the PGA of America.

“In order to succeed as CEO of USA Swimming and the USA Swimming Foundation, initially, I will spend meaningful time listening and learning, creating partnerships with key stakeholders, and communicating clearly with the board, stakeholders, membership, and USA Swimming staff,” Ring said, according to USA Swimming. “We will build a culture of transparency, innovation and modernization, all the while keeping focus on the mission and building upon the solid foundation already in place. This will be done using my experience with the PGA which aligns well with USA Swimming and the USA Swimming Foundation while also using my experience at Legends which allowed me to be CEO of my business while working with the commercially driven entity of Legends and the mission based Association at the PGA that has allowed both to create a modernized revenue plan. These complementary skills brought together will lead to the next phase of growth and leadership at USA Swimming.”

USA Swimming has been led by interim CEOs since last Aug. 29, when it was announced that Tim Hinchey III left after seven years at the helm to pursue other opportunities.

Shana Ferguson filled in as interim CEO before leaving in early spring to become chief of sport and Games delivery for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics and Paralympics.

Bob Vincent, a former chair of USA Swimming’s board of directors, has been interim CEO since April 1.

On Feb. 19, USA Swimming announced that Chrissi Rawak, a former University of Michigan swimmer, was named the new president and CEO, leaving her role as University of Delaware athletic director.

Nine days later, it was announced that Rawak would not assume those roles due to “unforeseen personal circumstances,” according to the USA Swimming board of directors.

The day after her removal, USA Swimming confirmed it had learned after her hiring had been announced that a complaint against Rawak had been filed with the U.S. Center for SafeSport, which investigates abuse cases in Olympic sports.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.