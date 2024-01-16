 Skip navigation
Top News

NCAA Basketball: Purdue at Indiana
Zach Edey comes up big again and leads No. 2 Purdue past rival Indiana 87-66
NHL: Anaheim Ducks at Tampa Bay Lightning
Lightning GM says Steven Stamkos will remain with team at least through the end of the season
Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions - Round One
Tee times, groupings for LPGA and celebrities at HGV TOC

Top Clips

nbc_cbb_purduevindhl_240116.jpg
MBB Highlights: Edey, Purdue handle rival Indiana
nbc_cbb_edgeintvandanalysis_240116.jpg
Edey expects Purdue to improve on Indiana win
nbc_dakar_stage9_240116.jpg
Highlights: 2024 Dakar Rally - Stage 9

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Marco Odermatt eyes history in famed Kitzbuehel downhill, live on Peacock

  
Published January 16, 2024 06:19 AM

Swiss Marco Odermatt bids to add the biggest missing title from his growing collection at the most famous annual race in Alpine skiing, the Hahnenkamm downhill in Kitzbuehel, Austria.

Peacock airs live coverage of the World Cup stop with downhills on Friday and Saturday (5:30 a.m. ET) and a slalom on Sunday (4:15 and 7:15). Downhill highlights air on NBC, NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app on Saturday at 5 p.m. ET.

The Streif course is a two-minute, two-mile test of guts: a 3,000-foot drop at an average 65 miles per hour (and maxing out much faster than that). Crashes are commonplace. A helicopter is ready to airlift skiers to the nearest hospital.

Odermatt, 26, has claimed most of the biggest prizes in the sport: Olympic gold in 2022, world championships gold in 2023 and World Cup overall titles the last two seasons.

ALPINE SKIING: Broadcast Schedule

This week, he can become the first man in 22 years to combine all three of those honors with a Kitzbuehel downhill win. The last to do it was Austrian Stephan Eberharter.

Odermatt already has seven World Cup wins this season, including at famous stops in Bormio, Italy, and Adelboden and Wengen in Switzerland. He is ranked No. 1 in the downhill, super-G and giant slalom.

None of the podium finishers from the most recent Kitzbuehel downhill will race this week: Norway’s Aleksander Aamodt Kilde will miss the rest of the season after a race crash last Saturday. France’s Johan Clarey and American Travis Ganong each retired last winter.

Last year, Ganong became the first American to make a Kitzbuehel downhill podium since Bode Miller in 2014. The only American to win was Daron Rahlves in 2003.