Marco Odermatt eyes history in famed Kitzbuehel downhill, live on Peacock

Swiss Marco Odermatt bids to add the biggest missing title from his growing collection at the most famous annual race in Alpine skiing, the Hahnenkamm downhill in Kitzbuehel, Austria.

downhills on Friday and Saturday (5:30 a.m. ET) and a slalom on Sunday (4:15 and 7:15).

The Streif course is a two-minute, two-mile test of guts: a 3,000-foot drop at an average 65 miles per hour (and maxing out much faster than that). Crashes are commonplace. A helicopter is ready to airlift skiers to the nearest hospital.

Odermatt, 26, has claimed most of the biggest prizes in the sport: Olympic gold in 2022, world championships gold in 2023 and World Cup overall titles the last two seasons.

This week, he can become the first man in 22 years to combine all three of those honors with a Kitzbuehel downhill win. The last to do it was Austrian Stephan Eberharter.

Odermatt already has seven World Cup wins this season, including at famous stops in Bormio, Italy, and Adelboden and Wengen in Switzerland. He is ranked No. 1 in the downhill, super-G and giant slalom.

None of the podium finishers from the most recent Kitzbuehel downhill will race this week: Norway’s Aleksander Aamodt Kilde will miss the rest of the season after a race crash last Saturday. France’s Johan Clarey and American Travis Ganong each retired last winter.

Last year, Ganong became the first American to make a Kitzbuehel downhill podium since Bode Miller in 2014. The only American to win was Daron Rahlves in 2003.