Top News

World Track and Field Championships 2025
2025 World Track and Field Championships Results
Katie Moon
Katie Moon outduels Sandi Morris for pole vault three-peat at World Championships
NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out 400 - Practice
Good news, bad news for NASCAR Cup drivers ahead of New Hampshire playoff race

Top Clips

nbc_pft_bestcurrent_nfl_250917.jpg
PFT Draft: Best current NFL duos
nbc_pft_giantsot_250917.jpg
Dissecting Giants’ move to kick off at start of OT
nbc_pft_mcdaniels_250917.jpg
How much of Dolphins’ struggles fall on McDaniel?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
LA28 announces ticketing, hospitality details for Olympics, Paralympics

  
Published September 17, 2025 09:08 AM

LA28 ticket registration begins in January on la28.org, with Olympic tickets going on sale in 2026 and Paralympic tickets in 2027.

Single Olympic and Paralympic tickets will start at $28 with early access to tickets for locals around Games venue cities.

Both individual ticket options and curated ticket-inclusive hospitality experiences and packages will go on sale to the general public in 2026.

LA28 encourages people to sign up for its newsletter here for the latest information, including exactly when the ticketing registration period opens in January.

More ticket and hospitality package information, including the registration and ticket draw process, will come later this year.

The Games return to the U.S. for the first time since Salt Lake City 2002 (Winter) and Atlanta 1996 (Summer).

Tickets will be managed by AXS AND Eventim and hospitality experiences and packages offered by On Location.

LA28 opens first venue naming rights program in Olympic, Paralympic history
Outside of naming rights partners, standard clean venue Games policies will still apply at LA28.