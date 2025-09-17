LA28 announces ticketing, hospitality details for Olympics, Paralympics

LA28 ticket registration begins in January on la28.org, with Olympic tickets going on sale in 2026 and Paralympic tickets in 2027.

Single Olympic and Paralympic tickets will start at $28 with early access to tickets for locals around Games venue cities.

Both individual ticket options and curated ticket-inclusive hospitality experiences and packages will go on sale to the general public in 2026.

LA28 encourages people to sign up for its newsletter here for the latest information, including exactly when the ticketing registration period opens in January.

More ticket and hospitality package information, including the registration and ticket draw process, will come later this year.

The Games return to the U.S. for the first time since Salt Lake City 2002 (Winter) and Atlanta 1996 (Summer).

Tickets will be managed by AXS AND Eventim and hospitality experiences and packages offered by On Location.