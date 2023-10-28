 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

BASEBALL-OLY-2020-2021-TOKYO-USA-JPN
Pausing MLB season for Olympics would be difficult, commissioner says
Asia Pacific Amateur Golf Championship - Round Two
Zheng takes big lead in Asia-Pacific Amateur despite gusting winds
Maybank Championship - Round Three
Rose Zhang takes one-stroke, 54-hole lead at Maybank Championship

Top Clips

nbc_chcy_meryhurstnotredame_extendedhl_231027.jpg
Highlights: Notre Dame shuts out Mercyhurst
nbc_bfa_womensbasketballfuturev3_231027.jpg
Future of women’s sports, basketball is bright
nbc_nas_martinsvillequalifyinghl_231027__890728.jpg
Highlights: Martinsville Xfinity Series qualifying

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

BASEBALL-OLY-2020-2021-TOKYO-USA-JPN
Pausing MLB season for Olympics would be difficult, commissioner says
Asia Pacific Amateur Golf Championship - Round Two
Zheng takes big lead in Asia-Pacific Amateur despite gusting winds
Maybank Championship - Round Three
Rose Zhang takes one-stroke, 54-hole lead at Maybank Championship

Top Clips

nbc_chcy_meryhurstnotredame_extendedhl_231027.jpg
Highlights: Notre Dame shuts out Mercyhurst
nbc_bfa_womensbasketballfuturev3_231027.jpg
Future of women’s sports, basketball is bright
nbc_nas_martinsvillequalifyinghl_231027__890728.jpg
Highlights: Martinsville Xfinity Series qualifying

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Lara Gut-Behrami rallies to win Alpine skiing World Cup opener

  
Published October 28, 2023 08:05 AM
Federica Brignone

SOELDEN, AUSTRIA - OCTOBER 28: Lara Gut-Behrami of Switzerland during the first run of the Women’s Giant Slalom during the Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup at Rettenbachferner on October 28, 2023 in Soelden, Austria. (Photo by Hans Peter Lottermoser/SEPA.Media /Getty Images)

Getty Images

Swiss Lara Gut-Behrami rallied from fourth place after the first run to win the Alpine skiing World Cup season-opening giant slalom in Sölden, Austria, on Saturday.

Gut-Behrami overcame a deficit of 73 hundredths to edge first-run leader Federica Brignone of Italy by two hundredths combining times from two runs.

American Mikaela Shiffrin, the World Cup wins record holder with 88, placed sixth.

Gut-Behrami, 32, earned her 38th World Cup victory — second-most among active Alpine skiers behind Shiffrin. She owns three victories in Sölden, the first in 2013.

ALPINE SKIING: Results | Broadcast Schedule

Gut-Behrami, second in last season’s overall standings behind Shiffrin, became the second-oldest woman to win a World Cup GS after Austrian Anita Wachter.

Performing well in GS can be key to Gut-Behrami challenging Shiffrin for this year’s overall title, the biggest annual prize in ski racing. Standings are determined by a skier’s results across all disciplines over the World Cup season that runs into March.

Gut-Behrami’s best events over her 16-year career have been downhill and super-G, while Shiffrin is strongest in GS and slalom.

Brignone, 33, was bidding to become the oldest woman to win a World Cup GS.

The men race a GS in Sölden on Sunday, live on Peacock.