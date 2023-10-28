Lara Gut-Behrami rallies to win Alpine skiing World Cup opener

Swiss Lara Gut-Behrami rallied from fourth place after the first run to win the Alpine skiing World Cup season-opening giant slalom in Sölden, Austria, on Saturday.

Gut-Behrami overcame a deficit of 73 hundredths to edge first-run leader Federica Brignone of Italy by two hundredths combining times from two runs.

American Mikaela Shiffrin, the World Cup wins record holder with 88, placed sixth.

Gut-Behrami, 32, earned her 38th World Cup victory — second-most among active Alpine skiers behind Shiffrin. She owns three victories in Sölden, the first in 2013.

Gut-Behrami, second in last season’s overall standings behind Shiffrin, became the second-oldest woman to win a World Cup GS after Austrian Anita Wachter.

Performing well in GS can be key to Gut-Behrami challenging Shiffrin for this year’s overall title, the biggest annual prize in ski racing. Standings are determined by a skier’s results across all disciplines over the World Cup season that runs into March.

Gut-Behrami’s best events over her 16-year career have been downhill and super-G, while Shiffrin is strongest in GS and slalom.

Brignone, 33, was bidding to become the oldest woman to win a World Cup GS.

The men race a GS in Sölden on Sunday, live on Peacock.