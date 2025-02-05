‘Legacy on Ice’ figure skating benefit set for March 2 in Washington, D.C.

“Legacy on Ice,” a figure skating tribute, will be held March 2 in Washington, D.C., to support the families and loved ones affected by the American Airlines Flight 5342 crash last Wednesday.

The event, announced by Monumental Sports & Entertainment, Entertainment Gang and U.S. Figure Skating, will be at Capital One Arena.

It will be co-hosted by 1988 Olympic champion Brian Boitano and feature current national team skaters Ilia Malinin, Amber Glenn, Alysa Liu and Madison Chock and Evan Bates, plus Tara Lipinski, Johnny Weir, Kristi Yamaguchi, Scott Hamilton and more.

“More than a star-studded performance, Legacy on Ice is a powerful tribute to those lost, including members of the U.S. figure skating community,” U.S. Figure Skating said in a press release. “This extraordinary evening will unite the sport’s greatest legends and rising stars in a breathtaking showcase of artistry, athleticism and remembrance.

“From heartfelt solos by today’s champions to once-in-a-lifetime performances featuring multiple generations of skating greats, Legacy on Ice will blend history, emotion and excellence — ensuring that the legacies of those lost continue to inspire generations to come.”

The event will honor the 67 lives lost, including 28 members of the U.S. figure skating community, and raise money for victims’ families and the first responders and aviation professionals who worked tirelessly in the aftermath of the tragedy, according to U.S. Figure Skating.

Proceeds will be equally distributed to the U.S. Figure Skating Family Support Fund, Greater Washington Community Foundation’s “DCA Together Relief Fund” and DC Fire & EMS Foundation. Donations can also be made at www.MonumentalSports.com/LegacyOnIce.

“As we begin to heal from this devastating loss, we look forward to honoring the enduring memories of these athletes, coaches and family members who represented the best of the figure skating community,” U.S. Figure Skating interim CEO Samuel Auxier said in the release. “We can think of no better way of celebrating their legacies than through the sport they loved.”