Noah Lyles, Lily Collins team up for NBC Olympics pitch for 2024 Paris Games

  
Published January 13, 2024 01:10 PM
‘Emily in Paris’ pitches Lyles’ Olympic uniform
January 12, 2024 02:49 PM
Lily Collins a.k.a. "Emily In Paris" has an interesting design for Noah Lyles' uniform for the Olympics.

Lily Collins reprised her “Emily in Paris” character for a promotional spot for NBC Olympics’ coverage of the 2024 Paris Games, which open July 26.

In a video that premiered Saturday, Collins, in her character from the Netflix series, pitches marketing executives on designing sprinter Noah Lyles’ Olympic competition uniform.

Lyles, who swept the 100m, 200m and 4x100m golds at last August’s world championships, appears in the spot in a gold robe, outfit and cape. “Emily in Paris” costume designer Marylin Fitoussi created it.

Lyles will bid to make the Olympic team in the 100m and 200m in June. He’s next scheduled to race at the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix on Feb. 4, airing on NBC Sports.

Previous NBC “pitch” promos for the Paris Games featured three-time Grammy winner Megan Thee Stallion (video here) and Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning (video here). Other promos also included Paris Hilton (video here) and singer Dolly Parton, Minions and WWE superstar Roman Reigns (video here).