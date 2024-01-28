 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_golf_anthonykim_240126.jpg
Rex & Lav pod: Should fans even want AK to return?
Eileen Gu Wears IWC At Laax Open 2024
Eileen Gu wins ski halfpipe in X Games return
Detroit Tigers' Colt Keith
Tigers give infield prospect Colt Keith six-year, $28.6 million deal

Top Clips

nbc_imsa_mpilotch_240126.jpg
Highlights: Michelin Pilot Challenge, Daytona
nbc_rugby_menausarghl_240128.jpg
HSBC World Rugby Sevens: Argentina 31-5 Australia
nbc_rugby_womenausirlhl_240128.jpg
HSBC Rugby Women’s Sevens: Ireland 19-14 AUS

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Austria dethrones Germany at luge worlds

  
Published January 28, 2024 01:31 PM
Lisa Schulte Luge

28 January 2024, Saxony, Altenberg: Luge: World Championship Women’s Singles. Luger Lisa Schulte from Austria celebrates her first place. Photo: Jan Woitas/dpa (Photo by Jan Woitas/picture alliance via Getty Images)

dpa/picture alliance via Getty Images

Austria won three of the five gold medals in Olympic program events at this weekend’s world luge championships, becoming the first nation to outperform Germany since 1996.

Austria won the women’s singles (Lisa Schulte), men’s doubles (Juri Gatt and Riccardo Schopf) and women’s doubles (Selina Egle and Lara Michaela Kipp), which makes its Olympic debut in 2026.

Germany won men’s singles (Max Langenhan) and Sunday’s closing team relay.

The U.S. earned multiple medals — Chevonne Forgan and Sophia Kirkby’s bronze in women’s doubles and team relay silver — for the first time since 2017.

Germany’s luge dominance has been challenged in recent decades, but not like this since 1996, when Austria won two of the three golds in events that were on the Olympic program at the time.

Those worlds and these worlds were both held in Altenberg, a German town in Saxony, bordering the Czech Republic.

In years since 1996, nations matched Germany’s gold total in Olympic program events at worlds held outside of Germany, most recently Russia doing so in 2020 in Sochi. Russia won the most total golds at those worlds, but three of its five came in sprint events that aren’t on the Olympic program.