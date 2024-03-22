Madison Chock, Evan Bates lead after world championships rhythm dance

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

oly_fswom_isumontreal_isabeaulevito__240320.jpg
2024 World Figure Skating Championships Results
MLB: NLCS-Arizona Diamondbacks at Philadelphia Phillies
RHP Michael Lorenzen joins Texas Rangers, giving the World Series champs another starter
AUTO: MAR 26 NASCAR Cup Series EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix
How to watch Sunday’s Cup race at COTA: Start time, TV info

Top Clips

nbc_golf_chandlerphillipsintv_240322.jpg
Phillips: Valspar Championship Round 2 was a grind
nbc_gc_dpwtsingaporehighlight_240322__838581.jpg
Highlights: Sullivan atop Singapore leaderboard
nbc_dps_wrightthompsoninterview_240322.jpg
Thompson: Clark thoughtful about her superstardom

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

oly_fswom_isumontreal_isabeaulevito__240320.jpg
2024 World Figure Skating Championships Results
MLB: NLCS-Arizona Diamondbacks at Philadelphia Phillies
RHP Michael Lorenzen joins Texas Rangers, giving the World Series champs another starter
AUTO: MAR 26 NASCAR Cup Series EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix
How to watch Sunday’s Cup race at COTA: Start time, TV info

Top Clips

nbc_golf_chandlerphillipsintv_240322.jpg
Phillips: Valspar Championship Round 2 was a grind
nbc_gc_dpwtsingaporehighlight_240322__838581.jpg
Highlights: Sullivan atop Singapore leaderboard
nbc_dps_wrightthompsoninterview_240322.jpg
Thompson: Clark thoughtful about her superstardom

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Madison Chock, Evan Bates lead after world championships rhythm dance

  
Published March 22, 2024 04:56 PM

Madison Chock and Evan Bates lead after the rhythm dance at the world figure skating championships, eyeing a repeat title and to complete an undefeated season.

The Americans tallied 90.08 points, the best score in the world this season, on Friday in their training base of Montreal.

They take a 2.56-point lead over Italians Charlène Guignard and Marco Fabbri into Saturday’s free dance (1:30 p.m. ET, Peacock).

Chock, 31, and Bates, 35, are already the oldest couple to win a world title in ice dance, doing so last year for the first time in their 12th season together.

FIGURE SKATING WORLDS: Results | Broadcast Schedule

They went into these worlds with the world’s best total score this season from winning December’s Grand Prix Final for the first time.

They have won every major ice dance competition except the Olympics, where their best finish was fourth in 2022. They are Olympic champions in the team event from 2022.

This could be the last competition of their career. They plan to get married in June and have been reassessing their future in the sport on a season-by-season basis.

Worlds continue later Friday with the men’s free skate, live starting at 6 p.m. ET on Peacock and 8 p.m. on NBC, NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app.

CHINA-BEIJING-FIGURE SKATING-ISU GRAND PRIX FINAL (CN)
Ilia Malinin set for world championships medals showdown after all-star short program
Shoma Uno, Yuma Kagiyama and Ilia Malinin all delivered clean short programs at the world figure skating championships.