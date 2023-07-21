 Skip navigation
Rachaad White
2023 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fantasy Preview
  • Rivers McCown
    ,
  • Rivers McCown
    ,
Jonas Vingegaard
2023 Tour de France Standings
Notre Dame v Navy
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 6 Clarence Lewis, senior cornerback with more experience than most realize

Top Clips

nbc_cyc_tdf_endstage19_230721.jpg
Highlights: Tour de France, Stage 19 finish
nbc_dps_davanteadamsint_230721.jpg
Adams discusses life as a star, Project Food Box
nbc_golf_theopen_harmaneagle18_230721.jpg
Harman caps bogey-free round with eagle on No. 18

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Rachaad White
2023 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fantasy Preview
  • Rivers McCown
    ,
  • Rivers McCown
    ,
Jonas Vingegaard
2023 Tour de France Standings
Notre Dame v Navy
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 6 Clarence Lewis, senior cornerback with more experience than most realize

Top Clips

nbc_cyc_tdf_endstage19_230721.jpg
Highlights: Tour de France, Stage 19 finish
nbc_dps_davanteadamsint_230721.jpg
Adams discusses life as a star, Project Food Box
nbc_golf_theopen_harmaneagle18_230721.jpg
Harman caps bogey-free round with eagle on No. 18

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Matej Mohoric wins Tour de France stage 19 in photo finish

  
Published July 21, 2023 11:13 AM
Matej Mohoric

Tour de France

Matej Mohorič of Slovenia won the Tour de France’s 19th stage, edging Dane Kasper Asgreen in a photo finish as a breakaway prevailed for a second consecutive day.

Mohorič, 28, earned his third career Tour stage win. He edged Asgreen, who won Thursday’s stage, by a fraction of a wheel after three and a half hours in the saddle.

“It means a lot because it’s just hard and cruel to be a professional cyclist,” Mohorič said. “You suffer a lot in preparations. You sacrifice your life, your family.

“I don’t want to have any regrets when I come to the team bus, always, no? I don’t often win because I’m not as strong as the others, but I can keep the cool and the focus in the crucial moments.”

TOUR DE FRANCE: Standings | Broadcast Schedule | Stage by Stage

Mohorič rides for Team Bahrain Victorious, which has three stage wins from three different cyclists at this Tour, one month after team member Gino Mäder of Switzerland died from injuries from a Tour de Suisse crash.

Australian Ben O’Connor, the third man in the breakaway, was four seconds behind in Friday’s stage.

Jasper Philipsen sprinted for fourth place, 39 seconds after Mohoric. The Belgian won four of the five sprint stages this year and will get one more chance in Sunday’s final stage in Paris.

The top five in the overall standings, led by defending Tour champ Jonas Vinegaard of Denmark, finished in the same time later on.

Vingegaard has a very comfortable lead of 7:35 going into Saturday’s penultimate stage, which is traditionally the last competitive stage for the overall podium in Paris.

Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia has a 3:10 lead over Brit Adam Yates for second place.

Third place could be in play Saturday, with six categorized climbs. Yates is up by 76 seconds on Spaniard Carlos Rodriguez.