Maxime Grousset wins, while Luca Urlando extends memorable week at Tyr Pro Swim Series

France’s Maxime Grousset held off American Luca Urlando to win the 100m butterfly at a Tyr Pro Swim Series stop in Sacramento on Thursday, but Urlando still extended a memorable week by lowering his personal best.

Grousset, the 2023 World champion, clocked 51.30 seconds at the outdoor North Natomas Aquatic Center.

Urlando’s surge to touch in 51.32 marked his first personal best in the event since the Olympic Trials in 2021, when he recorded 51.64.

Last Saturday, the Georgia redshirt senior Urlando won his first NCAA title in the 200-yard butterfly. He made his Olympic debut in 2024 in the 200m fly, placing 17th.

In 2019, Urlando broke Michael Phelps’ national 17-18 age group record in the 200m fly. The record had stood since the 2003 World Championships, when Phelps won the world title and lowered the world record.

Urlando then dislocated his left shoulder three times from 2020 to 2022, undergoing surgery after the third dislocation.

Urlando is expected to swim the 200m fly in Sacramento on Friday (finals at 8 p.m. ET, live on Peacock). His personal best in that event -- 1:53.84 from 2019 -- makes him the third-fastest American in history behind Phelps and Paris Olympic teammate Thomas Heilman.

American swimmers are preparing for the national championships from June 3-7 in Indianapolis, where the team will be determined for the World Championships in July and August in Singapore.