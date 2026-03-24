Mikaela Shiffrin wins record 9th World Cup slalom of season, on verge of overall title

Mikaela Shiffrin earned her 110th World Cup win and a record ninth slalom victory in one season, plus all but wrapped up a sixth World Cup overall title.

Shiffrin won the World Cup Finals slalom in Hafjell, Norway, by a dominating 1.32 seconds over Swiss Wendy Holdener combining times from two runs.

German Emma Aicher was third, 1.36 seconds back. Aicher came into the race 45 points behind Shiffrin in the competition for the World Cup overall title, the biggest annual prize in ski racing.

Tuesday’s results move Shiffrin 85 points ahead of Aicher going into the last race of the season, a giant slalom in Hafjell on Wednesday.

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The overall is decided based on points accumulated in every race in the October-to-March season across downhill, super-G, giant slalom and slalom. Each race winner receives 100 points on a descending scale — 80 points for second place, 60 points for third, 50 for fourth, 45 for fifth and so on.

Shiffrin will clinch the overall on Wednesday if she finishes in the top 15 or if Aicher does not win the race.

Aicher has been particularly strong since the Olympic break, placing in the top five in nine of the 11 World Cup races across all disciplines. Aicher, the Olympic downhill silver medalist, was 449 points behind Shiffrin coming out of the Milan Cortina Games.

“It’s been a really exciting battle — weird to say battle with somebody who I consider a friend,” Shiffrin said of the 22-year-old Aicher, who is the only skier who competes in all four disciplines at an elite level. “There’s a new era of the greatest overall skier, and I’m so excited to watch what she does in the future, but for now we have one more race to decide this one. We’re both going to try to get a nap in, probably, and then give it one last push.”

Shiffrin can tie Austrian Annemarie Moser-Pröll for the most women’s overall titles. Moser-Pröll won her six in the 1970s.

Shiffrin, with her ninth win in 10 World Cup slaloms this season, broke her tie with Croatian Janica Kostelic for the most slalom wins in one World Cup season (not counting parallel slaloms).

Shiffrin’s average margin of victory this season was 1.16 seconds per World Cup slalom win. Plus the Olympic slalom victory by 1.5 seconds, the largest margin in any Olympic Alpine skiing event since 1998.

In 2017-18, Shiffrin won seven slaloms, plus two parallel slaloms (one a city event) that counted in the slalom standings. In 2018-19, she won eight slaloms and two parallels (including one city event).

Swiss Vreni Schneider won all seven slaloms in the 1988-89 season.

Shiffrin last won the overall in 2023. She then dealt with injuries from race crashes that took her out of contention for overall titles in 2024 and 2025.

“This is just a symbol of the work that my team is putting in and all the support I’ve had these years, especially the last three years, to get back to the chance to be that high level and to win a globe,” Shiffrin said. “With the injuries and with everything, it took a big effort from my team.”