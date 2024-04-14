 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Gold Medal Game - 2023 IIHF Women's World Championship
2024 IIHF Women’s Ice Hockey World Championship schedule, results
Syndication: Utica Observer Dispatch
Canada edges U.S. in overtime for women’s hockey world title
NASCAR Cup Series AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400
NASCAR Cup results at Texas: Chase Elliott wins in overtime

Top Clips

nbc_golf_lfmasters_quickquotes_240414.jpg
Masters chasers praise Scheffler’s approach
nbc_nas_overtimefinish_240414.jpg
Elliott emerges in OT to win Cup race at Texas
nbc_nas_bellbowman_240414.jpg
Bell’s spin at Texas sets off chain reaction

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Discus thrower Mykolas Alekna breaks oldest world record in men’s track and field

  
Published April 14, 2024 07:31 PM

Lithuanian Mykolas Alekna broke a 37-year-old world record in the men’s discus, the oldest world record in men’s track and field.

Alekna, a 21-year-old junior at Cal-Berkeley, threw the four-pound discus 74.35 meters (nearly 244 feet) in Ramona, Oklahoma, on Sunday.

German Jürgen Schult set the previous world record of 74.08 meters in June 1986.

Alekna is the son of 2000 and 2004 Olympic discus champion Virgilijus Alekna.

In 2022, he became the first teenage man to win a throwing medal in world championships history with a silver, according to Bill Mallon of the OlyMADMen. Alekna took bronze at 2023 Worlds.

On April 6, Alekna improved his personal best from 71.00 meters to 71.39 to become the 10th-best performer in history at the time.

He is set to make his Olympic debut in Paris and can become the youngest Olympic men’s discus gold medalist since American Al Oerter won the first of his four golds in 1956, according to the OlyMADMen.

Swede Daniel Ståhl is the reigning Olympic and world champion.

Now, the longest-standing men’s track and field world record is Soviet Yuriy Sedykh’s hammer throw mark (86.74 meters) from August 1986. After that, it’s American Mike Powell’s 8.95-meter long jump from the 1991 World Championships.

The oldest overall world record in the sport is Czech Jarmila Kratochvílová's time in the women’s 800m -- 1:53.28 from July 1983.