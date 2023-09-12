Nina O’Brien re-fractures left leg, will miss Alpine skiing season

American Alpine skier Nina O’Brien will miss the upcoming season after re-fracturing her left leg, which she also broke at the 2022 Winter Olympics.

O’Brien, 25, broke her leg while in New Zealand for preseason training. The first World Cup race is Oct. 28 in Sölden, Austria.

“This one hurts, again,” was posted on her social media. “Something about life and lemons, right? ... Ski racing, I love you but wow you can be brutal. I was having the best camp, and just want to get back to those moments. So I guess we’ll have to try this thing again.. at least this isn’t my first rodeo.”

O’Brien previously broke her left leg near the finish of the second run of the giant slalom at the 2022 Winter Olympics. She was in sixth place after the first run.

She underwent four surgeries in 2022 for that broken leg. She was scheduled to undergo surgery again on Tuesday, according to U.S. Ski and Snowboard.

O’Brien returned from injury last season and had a top World Cup finish of 10th, one spot below her career best. She also was part of the U.S. team that won the mixed-gender parallel event at the world championships.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.